ENISA looking for talented cybersecurity professionals

ENISA seeks to recruit a number of talented professionals from a wide range of backgrounds, to reinforce its capacity to shape Europe’s cybersecurity future. Work opportunities at ENISA are open to nationals of the 27 European Union Member States.

Deadline for applications: 24 April 2020 at 15:00 CET

Place of employment: Athens, Greece.

What candidates is ENISA looking for?

ENISA is looking for candidates that fit into one or more of the following profiles:

Profile A: Knowledge and experience in cybersecurity on a technical, operational or strategic level, acquired through relevant academic studies, research and/or professional experience as a manager, expert, analyst, officer or IT specialist in private or public sector.

Profile B: Sectorial ICT technical or ICT policy knowledge and experience, and proven professional understanding of cybersecurity issues in one or more sectors or policy fields (e.g. transport, energy, telecommunications, financial services, utilities, health, digital services, emerging technologies etc.) or in the digital economy and society, acquired through relevant academic studies, research and/or professional experience as ICT manager, ICT expert or ICT policy officer in the private or public sector.

Profile C: Strong background in economics, law, journalism, communication, social sciences, EU public sector, etc. with a relevant link to cybersecurity resulting in a proven insight and proven understanding and interest into cybersecurity, acquired through relevant academic studies, research and/or professional experience in EU or national private or public sector.