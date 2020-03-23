NCI Empower: Accelerating AI adoption in the public sector

NCI Information Systems, a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. federal government agencies, announced the launch of the NCI Empower platform to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the public sector.

“Our philosophy has always been that by Scaling Humans with Artificial Intelligence, or Shai, a workforce can be empowered to reach their full human potential,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. “Today, we are excited to take that philosophy one step further with the announcement of our NCI Empower platform.”

NCI Empower is designed as an open-architecture platform which any customer can implement, on‑prem or in the cloud. It will provide secure, containerized access to the lowest levels of their organization to empower teams to build, deploy and share their AI solutions while delivering continuous data ingestion.

Additionally, the platform provides a continuous learning capability — which is designed to ensure that as one AI solution increases its impact and effectiveness, all other solutions benefit from that learning.

Combining commercially available AI solutions, aligned to NCI’s Scaling Humans with AI and Process Engineering (ShaiPE) methodology, along with rapid execution and development capabilities, NCI’s Empower platform provides never-before-seen efficiencies and decision-making abilities for the federal government.

“AI is an enabling technology that, when coupled with NCI’s foundation as a respected solution integrator for defense, civilian, and intelligence agencies, creates unprecedented levels of efficiency and collaboration for our customers,” continued Dillahay.

“Scaling Humans through our NCI Empower platform will produce a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive.”

NCI, which last year was awarded one of the largest contracts in its history to help manage the Department of Defense enterprise IT infrastructure, uses its Shai framework to deliver on its people first commitment while harnessing next-generation, innovative AI solutions.

The launch of the NCI Empower platform is a continuation of the company’s commitment to combine human power and technology, allowing organizations to focus on solving the most pressing, mission‑critical challenges they face.