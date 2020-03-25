Augury helps maintenance personnel work safely while ensuring smooth critical machinery performance

Augury, the world leader in Machine Health Solutions, unveiled new capabilities and enhancements that enable operations and maintenance personnel to remotely monitor, diagnose and share information about the health and performance of the critical machinery that underpins manufacturing processes relied on to produce vital goods, including paper products, bottled water, beer, medicine and more.

Now, personnel for whom work-from-home was never a consideration can do exactly that. By leveraging the power of the Augury AI platform, these professionals can keep production processes up-and-running to meet increased demand, despite reduced workforces and the potential scarcity of spare parts.

Gartner Group, an analyst firm, estimates that in a pandemic over 40% of factory staff, including maintenance, reliability and operations staff will be off sick for extended periods with many others working from home.

Among the new enhancements released, users will now have access to a new feature called Augury Threads. This collaboration tool lets maintenance teams, reliability experts and operations teams share analytics, insights, recommendations and actions about critical machines from anywhere in the world.

This will ensure manufacturers keep critical assets performing at their best, even when the teams that support them are being held out of the facilities themselves.

Augury is also providing increased support for remote on-boarding of new personnel and machines, so companies can be sure all the needed expertise from anywhere in their organization is readily accessible in order to keep all critical machinery running at peak levels, no matter what demands are being placed on it.

“When it comes to working from home for office workers and similar professionals, there’s a host of collaboration and productivity tools available,” said Saar Yoskovitz, CEO of Augury.

“But for the people that manage and maintain critical machinery, similar tools have not previously been available. With our announcements and recent improvements, we’re making it possible for companies to not have to choose between prioritizing the health of their critical machines and the safety of their people.

“This is even more important as those companies are asked to stretch their capacity to deliver the paper products, water, home care goods and other necessities that are proving to be more essential now more than ever.”

Other improvements to the Augury platform include:

More powerful remote diagnostics – improved machine health and anomaly based alerts, with deeper root cause analysis and prescriptive maintenance recommendations.

– improved machine health and anomaly based alerts, with deeper root cause analysis and prescriptive maintenance recommendations. Remote feedback & troubleshooting – improvements to the speed and functionality of diagnostic feedback on repairs. Maintenance actions can be validated in near-real time by logging a repair and initiating a conversation with an Augury machine health expert.

– improvements to the speed and functionality of diagnostic feedback on repairs. Maintenance actions can be validated in near-real time by logging a repair and initiating a conversation with an Augury machine health expert. Remote view of machine history – past machine health events are more actionable when combined with the new Augury Threads feature. Now there is a better single place to track the full history of a machine’s performance and the expert reliability conversations around it.

– past machine health events are more actionable when combined with the new Augury Threads feature. Now there is a better single place to track the full history of a machine’s performance and the expert reliability conversations around it. Remote machine health support by experts – better and faster access to Augury’s machine health experts to help make enhanced reliability-focused decisions in the right context.

The new Augury Threads feature is available now to Augury customers using Halo sensors. All other features mentioned are also available to all Augury customers.