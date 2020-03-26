Cloudflare expands the Bandwidth Alliance by partnering with Alibaba Cloud

Cloudflare, the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, announced that it has expanded the Bandwidth Alliance by partnering with Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group.

The Bandwidth Alliance, launched in September 2018, is a group of forward-thinking cloud and networking companies that are committed to discounting or waiving data transfer fees (also known as bandwidth fees) for shared customers.

The Bandwidth Alliance now includes 20 partners, all committed to providing the most performant and cost-efficient experience for mutual customers.

“We launched the Bandwidth Alliance to give our customers a faster, more secure, and more reliable Internet, without the awful fees that have historically bogged them down,” said Arjunan Rajeswaran, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Cloudflare.

“Alibaba Cloud has built an impressive business that considers its customers first, and together, we will give our joint customers the best Internet experience possible.”

By joining the Bandwidth Alliance, customers using both Alibaba Cloud Object Storage, and Cloudflare products, will have their data egress fees waived outside mainland China if OSS products are purchased from alibabacloud.com.

“In addition to waiving the egress fee, Alibaba Cloud will also waive up to 100 million API requests, and 10TB image processing fees for all customers in regions outside of China after joining the Bandwidth Alliance,” said Alex Chen, Alibaba Cloud Senior Director of Product Management.

“Alibaba Cloud’s initiative of the elimination of ‘request fees’ is an industry game changer. The combined solution will pass on massive savings to our customers, and at the same time, eliminate complexity in managing storage cost.”

Alibaba Cloud continues to champion millions of businesses in more than 21 regions and countries through world-class infrastructure, advanced analytics tools, and a thriving ecosystem. Its hybrid cloud model services enterprises, developers, and government organizations around the world, and makes them a valuable partner within the Bandwidth Alliance.

Cloudflare has long had an international presence, with co-location facilities in 200 cities across more than 90 countries, including China.

Cloudflare also recently partnered with Cherry Servers, a provider of bare metal cloud services in Europe, as part of the Bandwidth Alliance.