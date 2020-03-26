Delta Risk partners with VMware Carbon Black to improve endpoint protection

Delta Risk, a leading provider of SOC-as-a-Service and security services, announced that it has expanded its partnership with VMware Carbon Black, a leader in cloud-delivered, next-generation endpoint security.

The partnership includes fully integrated managed detection, response, threat hunting, and monitoring capabilities via Delta Risk’s ActiveEye security platform for customers using VMware Carbon Black solutions, providing improved endpoint visibility for organizations of all sizes.

“Delta Risk has made significant enhancements this year leveraging VMware Carbon Black Cloud Solutions, including Endpoint Standard and Enterprise EDR, to keep clients safe from cyber threats,” said Victor Baez, Senior Director of WW Channel for VMware Carbon Black.

“They’ve enabled many of our incident response (IR) partners and managed service providers (MSPs) to provide 24×7 post-breach monitoring in conjunction with dozens of IR monitoring engagements in the last 90 days alone, all of which are now being managed and monitored continuously through ActiveEye.”

Delta Risk’s ActiveEye integration with VMware Carbon Black includes:

Detection and Response functionality that uses analytics, orchestration, and automation to prioritize threats

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to report back to the executive team and board of directors on security program progress, co-managed with Delta Risk customers through the ActiveEye portal and tracked consistently with their team

Single view and access to data/reports across the various security controls, with a focus on a “customer first” experience, and

Deep knowledge and understanding across the Carbon Black platform for ease of onboarding and continued adoption.

“As a managed security services provider, it’s critical that we integrate with best-in-class companies like VMware Carbon Black to best serve our clients and partners,” said Jason Peoples, Director of Partnerships, Delta Risk.

“Our ActiveEye security platform processes more than six billion events daily, and automation resolves more than 95 percent of them. This integration allows our partners and clients to focus on actual threats instead of being distracted by false positives and resolve threats faster.”

Delta Risk provides Managed Detection and Response for VMware Carbon Black’s entire suite of next-generation endpoint protection solutions, including VMware Carbon Black Cloud, VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard, VMware Carbon Black Cloud Enterprise EDR, VMware Carbon Black Cloud Audit and Remediation, VMware Carbon Black Cloud Managed Detection, VMware Carbon Black App Control, and VMware Carbon Black EDR.