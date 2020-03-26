GRC appoints Larry Kosch as Director of Product Marketing

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in immersion cooling for data centers, announced the appointment of accomplished critical infrastructure professional and former Dell EMC engineer, Larry Kosch to the role of Director of Product Marketing.

After spending more than fifteen years at Dell Technologies in various engineering and product management roles, Mr. Kosch brings to GRC extensive data center experience having led multidisciplinary teams globally to develop data center infrastructure solutions.

In his most recent role as a lead engineer in the Dell EMC organization, Mr. Kosch was responsible for strategy, development, and sustainment of rails and cable management solutions for high and low volume enterprise class products.

“We are excited to be able to utilize Larry’s impressive knowledge of data center infrastructure products and project management to help GRC continue its growth across the globe,” said Jim Weynand, CRO, GRC.

“He brings a unique perspective and proven expertise to GRC’s commitment to simplifying and improving data center architectures, incorporating new computing paradigms into existing enterprise environments with increased efficiency and minimal capital outlay.”

Based in the company’s Austin, TX office and overseeing product development for GRC’s global customers, Mr. Kosch will be responsible for specifying market requirements for current and future products, aligning product positioning, key messaging and strategy.

“I look forward to bringing my experience with enterprise data center architecture and global product management to contribute to GRC’s rapid growth and development, while expanding its immersion-cooling product lines, ICEraQ, ICEtank, HashRaQ and HashTank,” said Larry Kosch, Director of Product Marketing at GRC.

“I am excited to join the GRC team at this pivotal time when enterprise data center’s bring new computing platforms online which focus on high density computing, AI, 5G, Edge Computing and more.”

Last month, GRC announced that it providing liquid immersion-cooling for Serbia’s first green data center. They installed ICEraQ Quad systems that will provide a 90% reduction in the facility’s cooling systems’ electricity consumption.