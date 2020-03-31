MariaDB SkySQL: Deploy production databases for mission-critical applications running in the cloud

MariaDB announced the immediate availability of MariaDB SkySQL, the first database-as-a-service (DBaaS) to unlock the full power of MariaDB Platform for transactions, analytics or both, and optimized with a cloud-native architecture.

SkySQL delivers the “MariaDB in the cloud” experience customers have been waiting for – fully featured, fully customizable and backed by world-class support and database expertise from the source, the engineers who built it.

“The universal need for accessible yet robust database services has never been higher – for around-the-clock critical operations and simplified analytics for a changing world,” said Michael Howard, CEO, MariaDB Corporation. “Existing services, long in the tooth, lock out community innovation, meaning patches, new versions and features are missing for literally years. MariaDB SkySQL is a next-generation cloud database, built by the world’s top database engineers in the industry, allowing organizations large and small to know they have an always-on partner to not only roll out new applications, but ensure a consistent and enduring quality of service.”

SkySQL: A better cloud database

First generation cloud databases emphasized convenience and price, yet also exposed certain gaps: stunted features that eliminate the ability to lift and shift to the cloud; limited configurations; mission-critical capabilities that are missing; entire industries alienated; and a lack of critical database expertise.

SkySQL is the result of MariaDB’s mission to build a new and better cloud database, delivering customer requirements through technology and people.

Mission critical for all: SkySQL is built using the highest standards for high availability, scalability and security, including: support for failover across multiple zones, self-healing, read load balancing, transparent read/write splitting, IP whitelisting and end-to-end encryption. It is the only DBaaS leveraging MariaDB Enterprise Server for greater stability, reliability and security above and beyond the popular MariaDB Community Server. SkySQL also helps its customers meet GDPR requirements and is HIPAA-compliant.

Always on, always ready: SkySQL runs on the latest version of MariaDB Platform so users always have access to the latest features, improvements and security updates.

Support for smart transactions: SkySQL supports transactions, analytics and smart transactions. It’s the first DBaaS to offer row, columnar, and combined row and columnar storage.

Expertise from the source: SkySQL is the first and only DBaaS built for MariaDB by MariaDB. With decades of database engineering, support and administration experience, SkySQL customers get the same world-class support and peace of mind on-prem customers enjoy today. A DBaaS direct from the source means customers get the added benefit of influencing feature decisions and revenue is reinvested back into MariaDB innovation.

State-of-the-art architecture

SkySQL implements a modern architecture leveraging Kubernetes for container orchestration; ServiceNow for inventory, configuration and workflow management; and Prometheus and Grafana for real-time monitoring and visualization. Designed for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, SkySQL frees customers to use the cloud infrastructure of their choice rather than be locked into one public cloud vendor’s ecosystem.

SkyDBA

MariaDB is the first to offer cloud database administrator (DBA) support for a DBaaS, giving customers the ability to offload tasks that cannot be automated. Certified cloud architects implement best practices and deliver consultative support to customers in times of need. With SkySQL and MariaDB SkyDBAs, customers get database automation with personalized oversight, proactive care and immediate intervention if necessary.