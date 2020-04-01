Onapsis nCase Partner Program: Empowering orgs to protect their business-critical apps

Onapsis, the leader in business-critical application protection, announced the official launch of the Onapsis nCase Partner Program. This new program opens business opportunities for partners in the fast-growing market of protecting business-critical SAP and Oracle applications as they migrate to the cloud and drive digital transformations for the Global 2000.

The Onapsis nCase Partner Program is led by Darren Gaeta, Vice President of Worldwide Alliances and Channels. Prior to Onapsis, Gaeta built and scaled successful alliance and channel programs for cybersecurity solutions for Anomali, Securonix and HP Arcsight.

This new partner program is built on a four-pillar strategy, which was developed by Gaeta several years ago with the goal of reaching strategic system integrators, managed security service providers (MSSPs), technology alliance partners and value-added resellers (VARs).

“We’re excited to see this next phase of the Onapsis nCase Partner Program come to fruition as our strategic alliances grow,” said Chris Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, Onapsis.

“As modern companies focus on complex digital transformation projects and cloud migrations, it’s crucial to ensure the availability, security and compliance of the mission-critical processes that help run their businesses. The Onapsis nCase Partner Program extends the reach of our mission to empower organizations to protect their business-critical applications.”

Onapsis partners gain access to the company’s specialized knowledge base, expertise and insights into best practices for ensuring the availability, security and compliance of business-critical applications, including actionable information about the key quality, security and compliance issues that need to be addressed during SAP S/4HANA projects and cloud migrations for SAP and Oracle.

Additional benefits to partners include:

New product and service offerings that support emerging business-critical application transformation, cloud migration and regulatory compliance use cases

Improved revenue margins with a trusted leader in protecting business-critical applications

Participation in deal registration by reselling Onapsis technology solutions

Access to Onapsis market-leading technology for use in consulting engagements

The ability to incorporate Onapsis technology, experts and analytics into managed security service offerings

Product integrations to drive value within the security and audit ecosystem

Exclusive access to sales and technical training, as well as branding and lead generation programs

Significant services revenue built around Onapsis implementations

The official launch of the Onapsis nCase Partner Program comes on the heels of Gaeta’s recognition to CRN’s 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list, which was released in February, recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation and growth for the IT channel, with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

Additionally, the Onapsis nCase Partner Program has been included in CRN’s 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel, based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.