ADTRAN enables network operators to boost subscriber growth and optimize investments

ADTRAN, the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, announced its Automated Network Intelligence service offering.

This capacity planning element of the ADTRAN global service and support portfolio allows providers to intelligently align consumer demand with network supply, affording consumers more tailored internet bandwidth options.

“Edge computing, 5G and increasing bandwidth demands are forcing service providers to upgrade their networks,” said Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst at GlobalData.

“Their network planning must evolve from the current reactive, manual and best guess-based processes to a more granular and efficient system. The capacity planning tools they use should accommodate multi-vendor infrastructure, as well as incorporate CAPEX and OPEX optimization. Given today’s speed of change, automation is the only way to accomplish this.”

Automated Network Intelligence is a key component of the ADTRAN global service and support portfolio and introduces a new suite of innovative products that simplify access network operations by automating and scaling broadband service delivery.

Operators can leverage automated intelligence to speed access infrastructure decision-making with increased insight and accuracy. With these solutions, service providers will be able to more efficiently plan, design and optimize access networks so their broadband delivery capacity can quickly be deployed to serve more people with the right internet service options at a lower network cost.

“The broadband market has become increasingly competitive over the past decade as the industry races to deliver on the promises of the Gigabit Economy,” said Girish Kadam, Head of Managed and Cloud Services at ADTRAN.

“The challenges our customers face, in terms of delivering the best network solutions, are increasingly complex with the emergence of innovative new 10G fiber and fiber extension services, 5G and fixed wireless access solutions.

“ADTRAN has the domain experience, solutions and industry knowledge to help operators build, plan, deploy and evolve their best network ahead of market demand.”

A key feature of the solution is the ability to identify every underserved copper household that could be upgraded to a high-bandwidth fiber extension or full fiber-based service within the cost thresholds set by the carrier. This enables the operator to better serve its existing customer base as they build out a Gigabit-enabled fiber broadband network.

The ADTRAN Automated Network Intelligence planning benefits include: