Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral delivers collaboration across multiple channels

Avaya Holdings, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions, announced general availability of the highly anticipated Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral solution.

Avaya Cloud Office enhances the way organizations communicate with customers, partners and with colleagues through an all-in-one solution that delivers seamless collaboration across multiple channels.

By enabling voice calls, team messaging, meetings, conferencing, file sharing and more, Avaya Cloud Office empowers workforces to meet, share and collaborate productively no matter where they are.

“Organizations of all kinds are adapting to new ways for their employees to communicate, collaborate and be productive, regardless of their location or the device they’re using, with the help of easy-to-use cloud solutions that empower a mobile, remote workforce,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO.

“Avaya Cloud Office provides a comprehensive yet simple communications app for a world where communications and collaboration tools are more critical than ever before. As we engage our extensive customer base to help them address the rapidly evolving future of work, new offerings like Avaya Cloud Office are an ideal solution to meet their needs.”

“In the current environment where working from anywhere, including home, is not just a matter of preference but a matter of necessity and safety, the challenge is real for businesses as they work to maintain productivity through these difficult times,” said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral Founder, Chairman and CEO.

“Cloud solutions enable people to work from anywhere, and we believe that with Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, businesses can keep moving forward. Our goal is to make remote work feel as in-person as possible, so people can feel connected and engaged with one another during these unprecedented times and beyond.”

With Avaya Cloud Office, customers can:

Communicate and collaborate using voice, video, team messaging, SMS and fax capabilities

Transform their business communications at a pace that’s right for them

Simplify communications through one app available on a wide range of devices and locations

Easily scale any time

Receive industry-leading security and support from a global leader in communications and collaboration solutions

Take advantage of RingCentral’s open platform APIs and over 200 pre-built business solution integrations combined with Avaya enterprise-grade features and services

Have the ease of compatibility with Avaya phones and devices, including: J139, J169 and J179 Series phones, and additional devices to be added

“The launch of Avaya Cloud Office is a real game-changer in the UCaaS market,” said Elka Popova, Vice President, Information and Communications Technologies, Frost & Sullivan.

“Avaya’s innovation, partner community and global services reach combined with the market-leading RingCentral platform provides an unprecedented opportunity for customers migrating to cloud communications.

“We are all seeing the importance of collaboration solutions that enable remote work increasing globally, and Avaya Cloud Office is a tremendous example of the kind of solution that will enable the future of work.”

“We have a very successful relationship with Avaya and RingCentral and are excited about this powerful new collaboration solution,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc.

“Our channel partners are ready for Avaya Cloud Office, as it’s adaptable, flexible and easy to use. ScanSource is uniquely positioned to support our community of Value-Added Resellers and Sales Agents in deploying the Avaya Cloud Office solution.

“With our design, pre-sale and technical support teams, coupled with our training, education and consulting services, we can enable partners to quickly ramp up their sales in what is becoming a critical moment in time for the remote workforce.”

Avaya has signed five master agents to launch Avaya Cloud Office, including Jenne, Inc., ScanSource, Inc., AVANT Communications, Synnex Corporation and Telarus LLC. Additionally, nearly 800 channel partner agents have been onboarded to sell Avaya Cloud Office, with scores of these being new to sell Avaya solutions.

Sales and partner training has been underway since February, with well over a thousand sellers trained across Enterprise, MidMarket, SMB and SLED customer segments.