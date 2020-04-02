SmartBear acquires TM4J to offer enterprise teams BDD support and powerful integrations

SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, announced the acquisition of Test Management for Jira (TM4J), the #1 user-rated QA and test management app in Jira for enterprise teams, from London-based Adaptavist.

TM4J joins a SmartBear portfolio dedicated to enterprise agility at scale with industry-leading tools like Zephyr and CucumberStudio. SmartBear plans to not only dedicate new investment in innovation around TM4J’s support for Behavior-driven development (BDD), but add seamless integrations with CrossBrowserTesting, LoadNinja, SoapUI Pro, and TestComplete.

“Today’s enterprises know they need to become more agile in order to meet increased business demands, but they often find themselves held back by the limitations of legacy or inefficient testing solutions,” said Laurent Py, VP of Products at SmartBear.

“We’re excited to add the team behind TM4J and the outstanding technology they’ve built to the SmartBear family. TM4J focuses on enterprise needs while Zephyr for Jira addresses smaller, agile teams. This move further enables our company to deliver the perfect testing solutions inside of Jira to companies of all sizes and business models. ”

A full featured test management solution, TM4J helps users to coordinate all testing activities including test planning, authoring, execution, tracking, and reporting.

Seamlessly integrated into the Jira user interface, TM4J is flexible, intuitive, and powerful, providing traceability for smarter and faster agile testing inside Jira. It is the highest-rated test management solution for Jira in the Atlassian Marketplace.

“We are delighted that TM4J has found a home that will allow it to thrive and innovate in the testing and QA space, while strengthening the relationship between two of the Atlassian Marketplace’s biggest players,” said Adaptavist CEO, Simon Haighton-Williams.

“We look forward to aligning our brands and continuing to solve complex problems for today’s enterprise customers.”

Adaptavist is a Platinum Solutions Partner and Top Marketplace Vendor that specializes in apps and services for Atlassian, Trello, and Slack. Adaptavist has grown TM4J from a small user base to over 4,000 installs, helping some of the world’s largest brands successfully implement testing at scale.

“We’re thrilled that two of Atlassian’s biggest Marketplace partners are joining forces to provide superior technology and services to Atlassian’s customer base,” said Warren Chen, Head of Marketplace Programs from Atlassian.

“Testing and QA are a mission critical component of DevOps and ITSM, and we genuinely believe this acquisition represents a golden opportunity for customers to find more value from their technology stack.”