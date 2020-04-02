Splunk’s new APM solution unlocks real-time observability for cloud infrastructure

Splunk, provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, announced the next release of SignalFx Microservices APM, the only application performance monitoring (APM) solution that provides customers complete observability into modern, cloud-native environments to produce meaningful business outcomes regardless of scale.

The new release of SignalFx Microservices APM combines the NoSample full-fidelity tracing, open standards based instrumentation, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven directed troubleshooting from SignalFx and Omnition into a single best-in-class solution.

Customer expectations for seamless digital experiences are at an all-time high, and as more applications move to the cloud, software development and operations (SDO) performance become increasingly important to keep pace with these requirements.

SignalFx Microservices APM helps organizations as they embrace the cloud and microservices, and enable their DevOps teams to innovate faster, elevate customer experience, and future-proof their applications.

“As organizations make the shift from on-premises to hybrid and cloud-native environments, Splunk is the only company that can support any organization’s observability needs across all stages of their digital transformation,” said Rick Fitz, senior vice president and general manager, IT Markets, Splunk.

“In less than one year since acquiring SignalFx and Omnition, Splunk is already delivering an integrated solution that empowers organizations to leverage all their data to better manage complexity and create meaningful business outcomes in these cloud-native environments.”

“We deployed microservices alongside our traditional monolith with the goal of providing valuable features and products more rapidly to our customers. As we did, we quickly realized we needed better visibility into the transactions that occurred within this more complex architecture,” said Matt Coddington, Senior Director of Operations Engineering, Care.com.

“With SignalFx Microservices APM from Splunk, we had the tools to correlate application behavior with the metrics from our cloud infrastructure, allowing us to instantly see how customer transactions behave in our system and quickly resolve any issues that could impact customers.”

Development teams adopt microservices in order to innovate quickly, and many rely on open standards to build, connect and observe their infrastructure. Proprietary data collection is not built for modern cloud environments or how developers want to work today.

SignalFx Microservices APM supports lightweight, open source and open standards-based instrumentation that allows the most flexibility in capturing any organization’s data.

Splunk recently demonstrated its commitment to open source by deepening its relationship with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) by becoming a gold member.

Originally joining in 2017 as a silver member, Splunk is an active user of and contributor to several open source technologies. Additionally, through the Omnition acquisition, Splunk is a founding member and active contributor to the CNCF OpenTelemetry project.

Splunk advances observability into Kubernetes environments

Splunk further expanded its observability offerings with a major feature release in SignalFx Infrastructure Monitoring that increases DevOps teams’ productivity by bringing them even closer to their containerized data.

Kubernetes Navigator is a turn-key solution that provides an easy and intuitive way to understand and manage the performance of Kubernetes environments. AI-driven analytics automatically surfaces actionable recommendations to expedite triaging and troubleshooting.

A new seamless workflow integration between Kubernetes Navigator and Splunk Enterprise or Splunk Cloud eliminates context switching, provides granular insights, and accelerates root-cause analysis.

“The engineering team at ClearScore moves fast with over 500 releases a month across 200 microservices,” said Tim Richardson, Director of Engineering, ClearScore.

“Enhanced with the new functionality of Kubernetes Navigator, Splunk gives our engineering teams real-time visibility across our modern infrastructure, enabling them to stay agile and focused on our mission of making personal finance clearer, calmer and easier to understand for our 10 million users worldwide.”

With Kubernetes Navigator now generally available, DevOps teams can use SignalFx Infrastructure Monitoring to detect, troubleshoot and resolve cloud infrastructure performance issues faster than ever before.