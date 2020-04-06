Shubham “Sam” Maheshwari joins SiFive as Chief Financial Officer

SiFive, the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, announced that Shubham “Sam” Maheshwari has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Maheshwari will lead SiFive financial operations to enable sustainable company growth in support of industry needs and new market opportunities.

“SiFive’s idea to silicon methodology and silicon prowess is aligned with the needs of domain-specific accelerators in key growth markets, which is why I’m very excited to join the SiFive team,” said Sam Maheshwari, CFO of SiFive.

“There is huge potential for growth and value creation based on smart and passionate people, a leading technology portfolio, and a worldwide footprint. I’m confident we will continue to develop and execute plans for consistent growth.”

Maheshwari has 25 years of experience in silicon industry finance, operations, and acquisitions. Before SiFive, he served for 6 years as CFO and later as CFO & COO of the semiconductor process equipment company Veeco (Nasdaq VECO).

Previous notable positions also include SVP, Finance, for Spansion, where he helped lead the company through its restructuring and IPO in 2010. Maheshwari was also VP of mergers and acquisitions for KLA-Tencor and served as Corporate Controller.

“We are excited to have Sam join the SiFive team. His operational knowledge and experience are a great fit to our mission of accelerating idea to silicon, enabling the vision of creative thinkers to build spectacular products,” said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, President and CEO of SiFive.

“His impressive reputation for execution and achieving results will ensure our continued growth and success in executing our roadmap.”

Maheshwari holds an MBA in Finance from Wharton, and a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

SiFive invests in scalable technology and workforce growth to enable “Idea to Silicon” chip design and manufacturing. Most recently, SiFive announced the industry’s first line of RISC-V processor cores with pre-integrated trace and debug capabilities, using SiFive Insight.