On-demand webinar: Securing your remote workforce

It’s a fact that a majority of us are working from home right now. It’s also a fact that threat actors are hard at work looking for gaps and vulnerabilities as the number of endpoints you must secure just grew exponentially.

Join Wes Hutcherson, Director of Product Marketing, and Mark Sangster, VP and Industry Security Strategist, as they explore risks associated with remote workers and the security strategies, controls and services you can quickly deploy to reduce risk.

In this on-demand webinar, you will learn: