IBM and Turbonomic deliver consistent management of cloud-native applications

IBM, the leader in multicloud management (MCM Cloud Pak) and Turbonomic, the leader in Application Resource Management (ARM), announced a partnership that brings the power of continuous application performance to IBM’s multicloud management solutions.

IBM clients can leverage MCM with Turbonomic’s AI-driven automation to manage the entire stack of resources that deliver today’s applications. This combined offering ensures the infrastructure resources deliver the best performance while maintaining compliance at the lowest possible cost.

According to IDC, 70% of enterprises will deploy hybrid/multicloud management across their digital infrastructure by 2022. With application architectures becoming increasingly complex and highly elastic, AI-driven resourcing actions now play a critical role in continuously maintaining optimal levels of application performance.

IBM chose Turbonomic ARM because it extends the value of the IBM Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management by delivering analytics that derive the exact resourcing actions to take and automate, to maintain a continuous state of application health.

Turbonomic patented ARM technology is the only solution that continuously manages the complex tradeoffs between performance, compliance, and cost-effectiveness on premises, in the cloud, and at the edge.

“IBM Multi Cloud Management can move any workload within and across any platform,” said Pratik Gupta, CTO, Hybrid Cloud Management, Chief Architect Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management, IBM. “Turbonomic ARM tells us the workloads to move, where to place them, and whether to increase or decrease the designated resources.”

IBM OpenShift Center of Excellence validated Turbonomic ARM by achieving the following results:

Increased SLA adherence through continuous and precise application resourcing

45% reduction in maintenance by automating scaling, load balancing, capacity planning

15% increase in Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF)

25% lower Mean Time To Resolution (MTTR)

20% reduction in Cloud and Software license cost

Continuous compliance by enforcing policies when taking automated actions

“We partnered with IBM because of its market leadership in hybrid cloud coupled with Red Hat’s open-source and cloud-native presence,” said, Clinton France, Turbonomic VP Strategic Solutions.

“Together with IBM MCM, we are in a unique position to help customers realize maximum agility and elasticity of their traditional, cloud-native, and multicloud applications.”