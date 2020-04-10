Blancco and Data Agility Group partnership increases Erasure as a Service sales opportunities

Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics, announced that due to its close partnership with Data Agility Group (DAG), which delivers collaborative and innovative world-class technology solutions to businesses across the world, DAG’s Erasure as a Service sales opportunities increased by 200% year-over-year.

Blancco’s Erasure as a Service offering enables MSPs like DAG – as well as distributors, VARs and MSSPs – to add secure, auditable data erasure to their product suites.

DAG has incorporated Blancco’s Erasure as a Service as a value-add solution to its portfolio that enhances end-of-life data management and provides a verifiable audit trail to comply with the growing number of data privacy regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA.

Christina Walker, Global Director of Channel Sales and Programs at Blancco, said the rise in demand for the company’s Erasure as a Service can be attributed to both the increase in data privacy regulation compliance mandates across the globe and the growth of new “green” initiatives that reflect an organization’s good corporate citizenship.

“Companies now have a much deeper awareness of the importance of data sanitization as they look to reuse or recycle hard drives, mobile devices, servers and more,” said Walker. “The result is fast-growing demand for data erasure in the channel. Our partnership with DAG illustrates how quickly the demand for Erasure as a Service has grown just over the past year.”

As a global professional services company with projects in more than 20 countries, DAG specializes in helping organizations with their digital transformation initiatives and data migration services between hosts, data centers or the cloud.

Through DAG’s partnership with Blancco, it is now able to protect customers’ critical data, permanently sanitizing and eradicating obsolete or redundant data while maintaining compliance with privacy laws and other standards.

“Our ability to offer turnkey services helps DAG to stand out from the competition, so it makes perfect sense that we’d incorporate Erasure as a Service not just as an ‘add on’ or afterthought but as part of our core offering,” said Andy Abbas, President and CEO of DAG.

“We’ve seen demand for Erasure as a Service grow exponentially over the past last year, and we credit much of this growth to our partnership with Blancco and its reputation of providing the best data sanitization solution available and a very helpful and knowledgeable team.”

DAG joins Blancco’s growing list of strategically aligned partners, which includes SHI International, Ingram Micro, Fujitsu and Techchef, as well as more than 100 active regional partners, such as H3 Secure, Bayside Solutions and Softchoice.