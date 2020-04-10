Nancy Patel joins Immuta as Vice President of Public Sector

Immuta, the automated data governance company, announced it has appointed Nancy Patel as Vice President of Public Sector. Patel will be responsible for helping the U.S. public sector and global agencies accelerate advanced analytics and data science initiatives, providing data governance at the speed of the mission.

Patel brings to Immuta more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and the public sector, with deep expertise in software development, systems engineering, and cybersecurity.

In her new role, she’ll collaborate with Immuta’s product, engineering, business development and customer success teams to accelerate the growth of Immuta’s public sector business, which has doubled each year since the company’s founding in 2015.

Most recently, Patel served as President of Vulnerability Research Labs, a cybersecurity software development company, where she helped grow the firm’s revenue and operating income through a diligent focus on providing high-value, mission-critical products and continuous investment in research and development.

“With her deep federal business experience and knowledge of cybersecurity and analytics, Nancy will help broaden Immuta’s footprint within the U.S. Intelligence Community and the government overall,” said Matthew Carroll, co-founder and CEO of Immuta.

“The public sector is a key industry for Immuta, stemming from our initial mission to help the U.S. Intelligence Community tackle some of the world’s most complex and sensitive data governance problems. Since then, we’ve seen an extraordinary increase in demand from the public sector.

“Nancy will help us meet this demand, working closely with our customers and partners to build modern analytics platforms with a focus on auditable, enforceable control and protection of even the most sensitive datasets.”

Demand for Immuta’s automated data governance platform across the public sector has grown significantly in the past year. Federal agencies — in particular within the U.S. Intelligence Community — are increasingly leveraging sensitive information for data science and advanced analytics.

Immuta’s solutions make this possible while automatically enforcing complex security and privacy controls on data as it is queried by analysts and data scientists.

“Government agencies face myriad data challenges such as maintaining regulatory compliance, ensuring policy enforcement, managing access control, adhering to complex rules, and more,” said Patel.

“I’m honored to join a company with such an important mission — one that is critical today given the need to rapidly collect and analyze data in real-time, and to do so in a manner that protects all aspects of the customer mission.”

Earlier in her career, Patel held a variety of leadership positions at Lockheed Martin, including roles in systems engineering, project management, legislative affairs and corporate strategy.

She also worked closely with the U.S. Intelligence Community to build and manage cyber solutions and cloud research programs. Patel will be based out of Immuta’s College Park office in Maryland.