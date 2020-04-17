CTERA unveils DevOps tools that allow enterprises to automate global file services delivery

CTERA, the edge-to-cloud file services leader, announced DevOps tools that allow enterprises to automate file services delivery on a global scale.

The CTERA Software Development Kit (SDK) for Python and the CTERA Ansible Collection enable engineers to rapidly provision hybrid cloud storage services across distributed topologies with thousands of edge locations, applications and users in just a few lines of code.

According to Gartner, “by 2022, creating a flexible, adaptive infrastructure will be among the top I&O goals for more than 70% of enterprises, which is a major increase from fewer than 20% in 2019.”1

The rise of DevOps culture in the enterprise has been driven by the need for faster application deployments and automated IT processes for global companies. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for IT to enable remote worker productivity through the agile and frictionless delivery of remote file services to globally distributed users.

CTERA’s DevOps offering includes:

The CTERA SDK helps Python developers create applications for modern file system architectures that scale to any size and automate the provisioning of storage resources worldwide across multiple cloud providers.

The CTERA Ansible Collection makes it easy for enterprises to automate IT processes without requiring scripting or elaborate programming by adopting an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) approach.

The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform harnesses the power of cloud to replace legacy file storage systems without compromising security or performance. CTERA’s edge filers and endpoint clients provide a hybrid connection for remote sites and users to a global file system powered by any public or private cloud infrastructure.

With CTERA enterprises gain new levels of multi-site productivity and centralized data management while keeping costs under control.

“CTERA stands ready to support enterprise DevOps and the critical role these teams will play in an increasingly distributed post-COVID-19 era,” said Aron Brand, CTERA CTO. “Our new offerings close the gap between centralized IT and remote users by enabling faster, agile deployment of storage services that drive user productivity and ensure business continuity.”

The CTERA DevOps SDK and Ansible Collections are available on GitHub under an open source license.