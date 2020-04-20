ECS expands services for Google Cloud Platform to deploy mission-critical workloads to large orgs

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, announced an expansion of its services as a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) partner. Through the ECS Cloud Center of Excellence, ECS delivers solutions from leading cloud service providers (CSPs) to deploy mission-critical workloads to some of the largest organizations in the world.

As part of this ongoing commitment to meeting customer needs, ECS now delivers Google Analytics 360 and Google Maps solutions as part of its full-service GCP offering, along with cloud consulting, managed services, and full and direct resale access to all Google Cloud Platform services and regions worldwide.

The Google Analytics platform enables customers to gain valuable insights and information from their digital assets while the Google Maps platform provides organizations with real-world insights and immersive location experiences.

“As our customers’ digital transformation needs expand, ECS continues to evolve our capabilities to meet these requirements,” explained ECS Vice President of Cloud John Sankovich.

“We’re pleased to expand our Google Cloud partnership to include delivering Google Analytics and Google Map platforms to support enhanced digital insights and agile user experiences enabled with rich location data.”

ECS offers customers capabilities in analytics intelligence and reporting, and solutions to facilitate digital modernization and machine learning. ECS has built a cloud practice based on deep expertise of cloud offerings from the world’s leading CSPs, and delivers agile, secure solutions to defense, federal civilian, and commercial clients.

ECS cloud architects and team members hold professional technical and product certifications in cloud to assist companies and organizations along every stage of the cloud adoption lifecycle.