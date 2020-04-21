Mitel and Google Cloud offer new solutions to help orgs communicate and collaborate from anywhere

For many of the 70 million users Mitel supports each day, the COVID-19 crisis has turned remote working and real-time communications from a modern convenience into a necessity almost overnight.

Shelter in place orders, travel bans, and daily uncertainties have led to a surge in demand for technologies that can help organizations maintain operational continuity, respond to questions and concerns from customers, patients or students, and stay connected as humans.

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, and Google Cloud are enabling customers to adapt to this new way of working with secure, reliable and scalable solutions that allow users to communicate and collaborate from anywhere.

Mobility and remote working solutions from Mitel underpin operations for organizations including Nottinghamshire Health Informatics Services, Tulane Health Science Center, First Assistance, Anna Freud Centre, University of Liverpool, Anaheim Union High School District, Beaverton School District, Taft School, London Borough of Waltham Forest, City of Atlantic Beach, City of Porvoo, Feefo, Festival Foods and others around the world.

In recent weeks, Mitel assisted critical frontline healthcare facilities, statewide government agencies, schools and universities, and even major professional sports organizations in making the shift to this “new normal”.

Healthcare

With COVID-19, communications needs in the healthcare industry have pivoted from an efficiency driver to a critical, life-saving function for both patients and healthcare professionals.

Hit hard by the virus, a large hospital in Cuneo, Italy, was able to deploy hundreds of DECT phones under 24 hours with the help of Mitel. In France, urgent requests from two regional hospitals led to delivery of hundreds of collaboration licenses in a single day and several hundred more a few days later.

Government and education

Soon after one of the first U.S. states issued an emergency declaration related to COVID-19, Mitel rapidly equipped its health department contact center agents and staff with work-from-home capabilities, enabling the department to respond to increased inquiries and keep citizens safe.

Mitel also helped a UK government organization enable 8,000 employees to work remotely while managing a deluge of calls from the public.

Education

When the governor of Michigan made the state-wide decision to close schools, Zeeland Public Schools reached out to Mitel to set up softphone access for staff to work from home. The connectivity also allowed the district to coordinate meals for students as part of a special program.

Sports and entertainment

The staff of San Diego Padres are using MiTeam Meetings to collaborate with voice, video and chat while working remotely. In-office capabilities also extend to their mobile devices, giving everyone a way to instantly connect and respond to fans.

The San Francisco Giants are also keeping business operations running efficiently with softphone functionality, allowing front-office employees to make calls from their laptops and mobile devices.

As organizations look to quickly implement collaboration solutions that will support their new work requirements, Mitel has seen rapid growth in demand across its portfolio.

Teleworking licenses for Mitel’s collaboration applications have increased tenfold, while usage of the company’s virtual meeting and workspace solution, MiTeam Meetings, has grown by more 500 percent.

Similarly, usage of the MiCloud Connect Teamwork collaboration application has doubled in recent weeks, and healthcare organizations have prompted a spike in demand for portable devices such as DECT phones.

However, many businesses are also now facing difficult choices as operational and financial impacts of the pandemic begin to compound. Driven by an intent commitment to customers and partners, Mitel recently announced multiple special offers that provide financial relief for businesses while making it easy for them to be productive anywhere: