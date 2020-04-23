Fortanix HSM Gateway: Integrating cloud apps and databases with legacy on-premises HSMs

Fortanix, the Runtime Encryption company, announced the availability of the Fortanix HSM Gateway, a new extension to the Fortanix Self-Defending Key Management Service.

This solution is the first to integrate cloud applications and databases with legacy on-premises Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) to provide data security optimized for on-premises, public cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

By consolidating multiple legacy HSMs and key management systems into a single solution, businesses are now able to reduce management costs, accelerate cloud migration and simplify data security.

Fortanix is offering free licenses for the Fortanix HSM Gateway to new Fortanix customers with legacy HSMs that want to try this new path to flexible, comprehensive, cloud-friendly data security.

“Private cloud, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) all require data protection,” wrote Heidi Shey, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research, in a recent report.

“Today, 28 percent of global security decision makers say that one of their primary methods of protecting these environments is to encrypt data before moving it to the cloud.” According to Forrester, 80 percent of respondents either are implementing or are planning to implement cloud encryption within the next 12 months.

Today, sensitive data often goes unprotected because cryptography is underutilized, misconfigured and siloed between separate on-premises and public cloud systems. Organizations have accumulated different Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), encryption and key management systems across their on-premises and public cloud environments.

These systems must be managed separately, are hard for application developers to use, and are not equipped to migrate data and applications to the cloud. Continuing to maintain legacy HSMs is costly, slows down application development, and makes it difficult to securely migrate to public cloud.

“Enterprise customers we work with are trying to accelerate their migration to public cloud, but many are held back by the complexity of migrating or reproducing their legacy HSM and key management infrastructure in the cloud,” said Faiyaz Shahpurwala, Chief Product Officer, Fortanix.

“Fortanix HSM Gateway adds a critical new capability to Fortanix Self-Defending KMS that provides a single consistent management and application interface for on-premises, hybrid and public cloud workloads.”

Fortanix Self-Defending Key Management Service (KMS) provides a pervasive data security platform with cryptographic services, shared secrets and tokenization across cloud and on-premises environments from a single centralized point of management, control and audit.

With its powerful new HSM gateway capability, businesses are modernizing their existing data security infrastructure to simplify and accelerate migration of data security services to the public cloud.

Fortanix also announced the Fortanix Legacy HSM Replacement Program. New customers looking for a migration path from their legacy HSMs can receive free licenses for the Fortanix HSM Gateway extension with their purchase of Fortanix Self-Defending Key Management Service (KMS) licenses.

Customers can use Self-Defending KMS immediately to address their pressing security needs, continue to leverage their investment in HSMs, then migrate over time. The full offer details are available from Fortanix and authorized Fortanix resellers.