SolarWinds announces new pricing model of its on-premises IT operations management products

SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, announced subscription-based pricing for the majority of its on-premises IT operations management products.

The new pricing model provides IT professionals and their organizations an additional option alongside the company’s perpetual licensing model, and offers greater flexibility with their operational expenses and predictability for their budgets—two things that are front and center for IT leaders in today’s uncertain times.

Historically, IT pros have always been under budget pressure and required to do more with less. The challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic have amplified the need for partners like SolarWinds to help ensure their products are not only easy to use, but easy to buy, and can fit the needs of any budget.

Over its 20-plus year history, SolarWinds has made this commitment to IT pros. And adding subscription-based pricing to the existing perpetual license option for this set of on-premises products is another way the company continues to fulfill its promise.

“As leaders worldwide reevaluate budgets to answer today’s challenges, this evolution in pricing across our IT operations management portfolio also directly responds to input from our IT pro community who need greater flexibility and a lower barrier to entry,” said David Gardiner, president, IT operations management, SolarWinds.

“With subscription pricing, SolarWinds continues to fulfill its commitment to deliver simple, powerful, and affordable software to meet the needs of every organization both where they are today—and where they’ll grow tomorrow.”

Furthermore, subscription-based pricing will deliver the flexibility to allow users to buy the way that works best for their business—whether through perpetual or subscription-based licensing—and supports the company’s principles of easy to try, easy to buy. Customers with existing perpetual licensing will not be impacted by the addition.

The full benefits to SolarWinds subscription-based pricing model include: