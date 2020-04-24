HarperDB Cloud: The Database-as-a-Service for developers looking to build apps fast and cut costs

HarperDB releases HarperDB Cloud, its fully managed and hosted cloud offering. HarperDB can run on anything with an operating system, allowing clients to collect, process, and distribute data across their enterprise using cloud, on-premises, or edge computing devices.

HarperDB Cloud instances can be spun up in minutes, featuring a built-in API, ACID compliant SQL and NoSQL capabilities, and standard interfaces for connecting to reporting and analysis tools. This is the first RESTful database truly built by developers for developers.

“The goal of launching HarperDB Cloud was to make our already incredibly easy to use product even easier. This launch is really focused on improving the developer’s experience and allowing them to focus on application development, while letting us take care of data management and DevOps,” said Stephen Goldberg, CEO HarperDB.

The problem developers face today

Developers have forever faced the complicated and frustrating decision of whether to sacrifice cost, capabilities, or performance when selecting a database. While many database products claim ease of use, they can quickly turn into a puzzling headache costing time, money, and productivity.

HarperDB cloud can achieve your goals and scale with your organization

HarperDB Cloud, a fully managed database-as-a-service solution, provides a simple and developer friendly built-in API. HarperDB can scale vertically and horizontally and has a dynamic schema. Users can try it out for free, with 24/7 support.

Availability

Creating a free account is simple, and users can upgrade instance sizes once in the HarperDB Admin Studio. HarperDB provides full documentation and resources such as technical blogs and knowledge base articles.