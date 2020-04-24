MediaPRO’s Chief Strategy Officer Lisa Plaggemier joins NCSA Board of Directors

MediaPRO, a leader in Software-as-a-Service privacy, cybersecurity, and compliance training for organizations of all sizes, announced that its Chief Strategy Officer Lisa Plaggemier has joined the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) Board of Directors.

NCSA is the nation’s leading nonprofit, public-private partnership keeping individuals and organizations safe online by promoting a culture of cybersecurity through education and awareness.

“The NCSA understands that tackling online safety and security today means more than just having the right technology in place – it means ensuring that every person is cyber savvy,” said Plaggemier.

“The NCSA has an impressive resume of bringing together public and private efforts to focus on programs aimed at creating individual behavior change. MediaPro’s mission aligns perfectly with the NCSA’s efforts and we look forward to contributing to the mission.”

Plaggemier has spent more than 20 years building the kind of creative training initiatives designed to inform and influence positive behavior-change. As MediaPRO’s Chief Strategy Officer, she leads the company’s product and business development strategy, driving expansion of the company’s award-winning course offerings to prepare modern organizations for today’s constantly changing privacy and cyber challenges.

A sought-after speaker, Lisa is a frequent presenter at industry conferences and peer-to-peer events, and most recently at this year’s RSA Conference where she shared insights and best practices on improving employee cybersecurity awareness and training programs.

“NCSA is honored to welcome Lisa Plaggemier and MediaPRO to our board,” said Kelvin Coleman, NCSA’s executive director. “As a longtime friend to NCSA, her commitment to security awareness will help NCSA achieve its vision of empowering a more secure, interconnected world.”

MediaPRO is an active partner of NCSA data privacy and security initiatives, most recently as a panel participant in its annual global Data Privacy Day along with other experts from industry, government, and academia.

As part of its commitment to people-centric preparedness, MediaPRO is currently offering a free web-based course educating users on how to securely work from home during the COVID-19 crisis.