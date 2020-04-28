Kevin Moore joins Abnormal Security as Chief Revenue Officer

Abnormal Security, the platform that protects large enterprises from the most sophisticated, targeted email attacks, announced the appointment of Kevin Moore as Chief Revenue Officer.

With over 20 years of success leading high-performing global sales teams in the security industry, Kevin is responsible for scaling Abnormal’s worldwide sales team, operations and go-to-market engine.

Kevin joins Abnormal Security from Vectra Networks, where he led all direct and channel sales globally, helping lead the company to become the leader in Network Detection and Response.

Prior to Vectra, Kevin spent 13 successful years as a key executive at Proofpoint, from its first product shipment to post-IPO. During his tenure at Proofpoint, Kevin was responsible for the majority of the company’s revenue as Vice President of North America, APAC and global strategic accounts.

“Kevin’s experiences helping grow some of the most successful security businesses in the world, coupled with his relevant industry experience and multi-stage sales leadership made him the ideal executive to achieve our growth plans,” said Abnormal CEO Evan Reiser.

“His demonstrated ability to work deals in the field, cultivate talented sales and build scalable go-to-market engines will make him a tremendous asset to Abnormal Security. We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

The Abnormal Cloud Email Security Platform stops targeted phishing, business email compromise and account takeover attacks using a unique combination of data science and behavior modeling. The company emerged from stealth in November 2019 with $24M in Series A funding from Greylock Partners.

Since launching, Abnormal has been recognized as one of the most promising AI companies in the world by CB Insights’ annual AI 100 list. The company most recently appointed former Amazon Alexa and Proofpoint product executive Rami Habal as Chief Product Officer to lead Abnormal’s product strategy, vision, and execution.

“Email security is ripe for disruption. Enterprises are in the midst of a massive architectural shift to cloud-based email, which opens up an opportunity for a more efficient and effective approach to stopping known and unknown BEC attacks,” said Kevin Moore.

“After talking with numerous CISOs in the market, I know Abnormal has the best product and technology to become the next leader in the market and I’m looking forward to helping deliver a differentiated and defensible technology to the customers that need it.”