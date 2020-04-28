Kingston launches KC2500, its next-generation PCIe NVMe SSD

Kingston Digital, the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced KC2500, its next generation M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for desktop, workstations and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD delivers powerful performance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND. With speeds up to 3,500MB/s read and up to 2,900MB/s write, KC2500 combines outstanding performance and endurance that improves workflow for desktop, workstation and power users.

KC2500 is available in capacities up to 2TB housed in a compact M.2 2280 form factor that saves space for other components while allowing users to take advantage of PCIe speeds. The self-encrypting SSD supports a full-security suite for end-to-end data protection using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware-based encryption.

It allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic and others. KC2500 has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.

“KC2500 sets a new bar for high-performance client PC usage, enabling those who demand speed and reliability to handle intensive workloads on desktops, workstations and for HPC applications,” said Justin Karasek, SSD business manager, Kingston.

“The compact M.2 form factor and broad range of security and encryption options provides greater flexibility for organizations who are looking to refresh their current systems, or for the power user looking to upgrade their current system with the best that NVMe PCIe SSDs can offer.”

KC2500 is currently available in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities with 2TB2 shipping soon. KC2500 is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support.

Kingston KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD features and specifications: