New Veeam backup and recovery solution helps orgs move more apps and data to Azure

Veeam Software, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, announced the general availability of NEW Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, an enterprise-ready cloud backup and recovery solution.

This new offering will enable customers and service providers to move more applications and data to Azure, and to cost-effectively, securely, and easily protect cloud applications and data in Azure. In addition, Veeam’s portable backup format enables complete Cloud Mobility – including backup, recovery, and migration – across a multi-cloud environment.

Public cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), such as Microsoft Azure, continues to rapidly grow in adoption for production IT workloads. Even with public cloud IaaS, while the uptime of the infrastructure is guaranteed by the service provider, the customer is still responsible for not only their data, but also protecting that data against threats such as ransomware, accidental deletion, data corruption or rogue users, just as it is with customers’ on-premises data.

With NEW Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, Veeam extends its broad platform support with a comprehensive, enterprise-ready solution for added backup and recovery controls of Azure apps and data hosted on Azure virtual machines.

“According to the Veeam Cloud Data Management Report, cloud data loss is something all organizations are experiencing,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “Whether it is due to error, accidental deletion, security threats such as ransomware and malware, or retention gaps, customers are responsible for protecting their data regardless of location – on-premises or in the cloud.

“Our solutions eliminate the challenges and complexities IT professionals face by improving reliability, reducing costs, and shortening recovery windows. NEW Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure provides customers with greater cost controls and savings while also enabling them take control of their cloud data by protecting and managing Azure alongside their cloud, virtual, and physical apps and data.”

NEW Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure provides organizations with increased confidence in moving more applications and data to the cloud knowing that the same Veeam platform they use and trust for their on-premises environment now seamlessly extends to Azure. Benefits include:

Tight integration with Azure to start protecting data in minutes with turnkey deployment through the Azure Marketplace, integrated snapshot automation for more frequent restore points, backup to Azure Blob storage, and fast full and file-level recoveries.

to start protecting data in minutes with turnkey deployment through the Azure Marketplace, integrated snapshot automation for more frequent restore points, backup to Azure Blob storage, and fast full and file-level recoveries. Cloud mobility in a multi-cloud environment enabled by Veeam’s unique portable backup format delivering backup, recovery, and migration across cloud, virtual, and physical environments.

in a multi-cloud environment enabled by Veeam’s unique portable backup format delivering backup, recovery, and migration across cloud, virtual, and physical environments. Lower cloud TCO with an industry-first backup cost calculator to optimize policies to avoid excessive or unexpected charges, and long-term retention in cost-effective Azure Blob storage.

with an industry-first backup cost calculator to optimize policies to avoid excessive or unexpected charges, and long-term retention in cost-effective Azure Blob storage. Isolate backup data from production to increase security with cross-subscription and cross-region backup, as well as multifactor authentication as a layer of defense against cyberattacks.

Pricing and availability

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure is available in both free and paid editions, both of which are easily deployed via the Azure Marketplace. Free edition enables backup for up to 10 Azure VMs, with no limitations on restores.

Paid edition can be licensed using Veeam Universal License (VUL) and features integration with Veeam Backup & Replication, for a flexible Cloud Data Management solution from a single platform.

“Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure provides enterprises additional options to easily recover in minutes from any cloud data loss scenario. Veeam BaaS providers will be able to build cross-customer management capabilities into their Azure-based backup offerings thanks to integration with Azure Lighthouse, helping customers to reduce costs and accelerate their journey to the cloud.” – Tad Brockway, corporate vice president for Azure, Storage, Media and Edge, Microsoft Corp.

“In order to avoid vendor lock-in and maintain low costs, enterprises continue to diversify their infrastructures. They need to be able to trust that their back up vendors are able to support them regardless of where their workloads live.

“With the release of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, Veeam continues to demonstrate its commitment to support dynamic infrastructures and customers’ evolving needs.” – Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst at ESG

“As a managed service provider, our customers rely on Brainlink to increase their productivity and efficiencies while protecting and securing their data without fail. Veeam’s broad support and integrations with Microsoft Azure delivers an unbeatable combination that enables us to deliver on our strategy with affordable and ultra-fast backup and recovery to Azure.

“We’re excited for Veeam to extend this support further with Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, enabling us to broaden our portfolio further to natively protect VMs running on Azure while still delivering on the security and cost-effectiveness that our customers expect.” – Raj Goel, CTO, Brainlink