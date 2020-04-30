SS8 Networks names Keith Bhatia as Chief Executive Officer

SS8 Networks, the leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center platforms, announced that it has named Keith Bhatia as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Bhatia, who previously served as SS8’s Chief Operations Officer, succeeds Dennis Haar, who remains on the SS8 Board of Directors.

Having helped establish the current business line over a decade ago, Dr. Bhatia re-joined SS8 in 2018. Since then, he has played an integral role in the company’s business strategy and the improvement of the company’s portfolio of products and services.

Dr. Bhatia has championed a vision, driving the expansion of the lawful intelligence capabilities to include mission critical push-to-talk, location intelligence, and encryption analytics to establish the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end platform.

Prior to joining SS8, Dr. Bhatia has held executive positions in both public and private companies. He has deep insights into the domestic and international telecom market (Comtech and Movius) and IT Infrastructure (Neustar and ADC).

In his 25 years of management experience, Dr. Bhatia has driven more than 10 acquisitions. He has been instrumental in driving revenue growth and product development in messaging, lawful intercept, IP applications, and location-based services markets.

“I am thrilled to lead our extraordinary company as SS8’s Chief Executive Officer,” said Dr. Bhatia. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our exceptional senior leadership team, along with Dennis, and our entire board of directors. Together, we will capture the next waves of growth for SS8 by remaining fiercely committed to innovating and by staying hyper focused on both our clients and partners.”

“SS8 is synonymous with Lawful Intelligence and Keith’s deep product expertise and industry vision make him the right leader to fuel SS8’s continued technology innovation and accelerated growth,” says John Kim, Co-founder and Managing Partner at HighBar Partners.

“Keith has the leadership track record and breadth of business experience which we believe are critical to accelerate global growth for SS8. With Dennis remaining on the SS8 Board of Directors and Keith taking the role of CEO, SS8 has the leadership to drive its success for the next chapter.”

As a member of the Board, Mr. Haar will continue to play a key role at SS8. He will act as an advisor to Dr. Bhatia and be involved in SS8’s long-term business strategy.

“After leading SS8 for the last 15 years, I look forward to staying actively involved in my new role. Keith and I have worked closely on this transition, and SS8 is fortunate to have such a highly capable and experienced executive as Keith to take over the CEO role” says Dennis Haar.

Dr. Bhatia’s appointment comes on the heels of an overall strengthening of the leadership team at SS8. Chief Financial Officer Jerry Su joined from Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure, Alan Elliot joined as Chief Commercial Officer from Janrain, and Kevin Isacks joined as Chief Development Officer having previously been with Ribbon Communications.

Additionally, Cemal Dikmen has a new title of Chief Technology and Security Officer, to represent his broadened responsibilities.