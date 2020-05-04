5G infrastructure market estimated to reach $44.9 billion by 2025

Post COVID-19, the 5G infrastructure market is estimated to grow from $12.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $44.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.97%, according to ResearchAndMarkets. The projection for 2025 is estimated to be down by 22.79% as compared to pre COVID-19 estimation.

The major factors driving the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market is the need for high data transfer speed with low latency, increasing adoption of IoT devices, rising implementation of automation technologies across the end-user industries, and exponential rise in data traffic.

5G macro cell-based communication market to generate highest revenue

Macro cells provide radio coverage for cellular networks and comprise the bulk of 4G/5G data traffic. Though macro cell sites are costly to deploy, they generate a higher average gross margin compared with small cells. Since one macro cell can cover several small cells.

The impact of COVID-19 on macro cells is expected to be high as operators are seeking to minimize their capital spending to remain in the growth stage.

However, the COVID-19 crisis has made end users realize the true value of automation, IoT, and digitalization, who are now anticipated to increase their focus on implementing 5G wireless technology across their facilities, leading to aggressive deployment of macro cells during 2020-2025.

Industrial end-user to have the highest CAGR in 5G infrastructure market

The industrial market is estimated to grow at the highest rate because of the growing demand for process automation in various manufacturing and process industries. 5G networks will become mainstream in industrial facilities for various applications.

To efficiently collect, store, manage, and analyze the data generated by connected devices, a robust communication network infrastructure such as 5G will be needed to facilitate communication between IoT devices.

5G infrastructure market in APAC to generate highest revenue between 2020 and 2025

The 5G infrastructure market in APAC is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to aggressive spending on the development 5G network infrastructure by China, South Korea, Japan, and India.

The rising 5G subscriber base and the adoption of 5G smartphones in these countries will result in large scale deployment of 5G base stations.

Some of the major players in the global 5G infrastructure market are Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (US), Nokia Networks (Finland), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and ZTE Corporation (China) among others.