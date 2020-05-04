CISSP online self-paced training only $561 for a limited time

Is achieving the CISSP one of your 2020 goals? (ISC)² is here to help you stay on track to achieving your CISSP certification. For a limited time, get Official (ISC)² CISSP Self-Paced Training for only $561 (normally priced at $849) to help you confidently prepare for the rigorous CISSP exam.
With CISSP Self-Paced Training, you don’t have to sacrifice quality of content for the convenience of online learning. This course offers comprehensive coverage of all eight CISSP exam domains and includes:
- 6-month access to course content (extended from 4 months for this special offer)
- Official (ISC)² Student Training Guide in electronic format
- More than 300 pre-recorded videos totaling nearly 30 hours of expert instruction
- Interactive flash cards to reinforce learning
- Case studies and real-world scenarios
- Knowledge checks after each certification domain
- Post-course assessment questions to gauge exam readiness