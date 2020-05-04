Killi and 0ptimus Analytics launch CCPA compliant audience taxonomy

Killi, a consumer-led privacy application, in partnership with 0ptimus Analytics, a data science and technology company, announced the launch of its CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) compliant audience taxonomy available now in LiveRamp and available for distribution to any global media buying platform.

The Killi audience taxonomy is the first user-generated CCPA audiences derived directly from Killi users’ opt-in information in which the consumer’s participation provides them with a share of the revenue when purchased by a brand or platform.

“The implementation of CCPA in January of this year has left a gap in the market for brands and platforms that require first-party compliant data. By creating a compliant audience taxonomy, brands can replace the third party data that they have historically used for audience targeting with this new Killi data, which includes compensation for the consumer, a market first,” said Founder & CEO, Neil Sweeney.

“The provenance and propriety of consumer data are of the utmost importance when creating people-based audiences,” said Katie Casavant, President of 0ptimus Analytics, “we are delighted to partner with Killi, and contribute our high-fidelity modeling to the process of creating the industry’s first CCPA-compliant audiences for activation at scale.”

The initial taxonomy of approximately 100 segments, ranges from shopping behavior, to credit card preferences with additional audience segments planned for May.