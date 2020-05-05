Free image transforms Raspberry Pi devices into secure remote work appliances

Remote.it has released a free image for Raspberry Pi devices that transforms the single-board computer into a full-featured remote work appliance.

Using remote.itPi is free for personal use, and business level features are free of charge for new users through September 1st, 2020.

Once remote.itPi is installed, businesses will be able to use their Raspberry Pi to enable remote access to Windows and Mac desktop computers, NAS devices, file servers, other in-office network assets, as well as aggregate those remote assets. remote.itPi also includes an out-of-band management (OOBM) mode, making it the ideal tool to manage private networks or primary networks when the main internet connection is down.

“The new remote.itPi image and desktop apps make the remote.it enterprise remote access solutions more widely available and create an easy, affordable way for businesses to offer remote work capabilities for their employees. All websites now require TLS, and we believe that soon service providers will be required to allow customers to close all their connection ports in the same way that remote.it operates, so that the customer networks cannot be compromised through their internet connections,” said Ryo Koyama, CEO of remote.it.

remote.it is used by hundreds of thousands of users across 181 countries worldwide, including large enterprises such as Trimble and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and by mid-sized businesses including Bullseye Telecom and ColorFi for applications ranging from customer support to field asset tracking and maintenance, transitions from legacy VPN and secure remote access over mobile networks.

In addition to the downloadable image for Raspberry Pi, remote.it is available as a standard db package for users looking to add the software to their already-configured Raspberry Pi or Linux based computer. The remote.it software is also available as a desktop application for both Windows and Apple macOS computers.

remote.it software is always free for personal use, and business-level service is free for all new users through September 1, 2020. This offer is not applicable in Japan, customers in Japan are encouraged to contact a Sales representative for more information. The remote.itPi image can be accessed here. To learn more about remote work solutions from remote.it, visit here.