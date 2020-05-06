New Relic Edge with Infinite Tracing allows software engineers diagnose issues and latency faster

New Relic, the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, introduced New Relic Edge with Infinite Tracing.

The new offering is a fully managed, cloud-native, tail-based distributed tracing solution built to empower software engineering teams to rapidly diagnose issues and latency across complex environments. It provides engineers with the data they need, reducing the time, costs, and resources spent searching for errors and latency.

New Relic Edge is delivered as a fully managed service, located in the same cloud provider and region as customers’ cloud-based workloads, and eliminates the burden of deploying, managing, and scaling complex third-party software.

Modern software organizations have shifted application development from monoliths to microservices. In a survey report conducted by O’Reilly, more than 50 percent of architecture practitioners surveyed across North America, Europe, and Asia stated that microservices are used in over 50 percent of their new developments.

While this provides teams with greater flexibility and faster code deployments, it also introduces greater complexity by incorporating new dependencies, diverse frameworks, and different deployment mechanisms for their hundreds to thousands of microservices.

This increased complexity makes it much more challenging for DevOps teams to find and diagnose issues and latency in their systems. Many teams rely on tail-based distributed tracing solutions in order to observe and analyze 100 percent of their traces to troubleshoot complex environments.

However, existing solutions today require additional toil of managing and scaling complex on-premises software, as well as extra costs for transmitting and storing vast amounts of data.

New Relic Edge was designed to simplify observability infrastructure management so engineering teams can reduce toil and reprioritize their time and resources towards product innovation and serving their customers.

New Relic Edge is located in the same cloud provider and region as customers’ workloads, eliminating the need for teams to deploy and manage additional on-premises software.

New Relic Edge with Infinite Tracing observes all of a workload’s trace data, and then forwards the most relevant data to New Relic for easy visualization in order for teams to find errors faster. This enables teams to diagnose latency and issues faster and resolve incidents before these issues impact their customers.

“New Relic Edge with Infinite Tracing was designed not only for customers to see all of their trace data, but also to make the lives of engineers much easier. Software teams need to remain focused on their main business priority, keeping digital services available to their customers — not the hassle of scaling the infrastructure to host their trace data.

“New Relic Edge with Infinite Tracing builds on New Relic’s long history of removing toil for our customers,” said Andrew Tunall, Senior Director of Product Management at New Relic.

New Relic Edge with Infinite Tracing complements New Relic’s existing head-based distributed tracing solution, offering customers the ability to choose the best model for their unique workloads and environments. It is available today for customers hosted in AWS US-East-1 (N. Virginia) and will be available in more regions soon.