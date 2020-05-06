Proact BaaS-O365: A backup and recovery service for Microsoft Office 365 users

To help organisations secure and protect their important business data, Proact, Europe’s leading independent data centre and cloud services provider, has launched BaaS-O365 – a new backup and recovery service for customers using Microsoft Office 365.

BaaS-O365 is a new managed service from Proact that provides complete backup and recovery for Office 365 Business/Enterprise data, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. It´s a tried-and-tested, standardised version of an already-successful service.

Office 365 is used by over a million organisations worldwide, with adoption set to increase, especially with the rise in remote working. With Proact’s managed Office 365 service, customers can ensure that critical business data stored within Office 365 is backed up in a compliant manner, to one of Proact’s ISO 27001-certified data centres.

Backups are automated, monitored and managed round-the-clock, all but eliminating any risks from human error, and leaving enterprise IT teams free to concentrate on more value-driven tasks.

In the case of a service disruption or accidental deletion, customers can restore individual items, such as emails, OneDrive files and folders, or objects taken from any previous backup. BaaS-O365 also retains file versions, ensuring even changes made during a given day are available for restore.

“The Office 365 application will of course already provide built-in data protection. However, this may not be enough to meet the needs of all organisations, their customers and specific regulation such as GDPR.

“An administrator would be required to set the correct retention policies, so it’s susceptible to human error. Also backing up externally would be better practice, to ensure that all your data is not held with one provider”, says Per Sedihn, CTO and Acting VP, Portfolio & Technology at Proact IT Group AB.