Onapsis expands assessments for its Business Risk Illustration service

Onapsis, the leader in mission-critical application cybersecurity and compliance, announced expanded assessments for its Business Risk Illustration service to include operational resiliency, audit efficiency and cyber risk assessments.

The new, complimentary Business Risk Illustration assessments provide valuable insights into existing enterprise risk postures across three critical areas in today’s business climate.

First announced in 2019, the Onapsis Business Risk Illustration was designed to discover and prioritize existing vulnerabilities and misconfigurations on mission-critical business applications and present the business impact.

The expanded set of assessments is based on the success of hundreds of Business Risk Illustrations performed by Onapsis at Fortune 2000 organizations, coupled with increased demand from enterprises who want a thorough understanding of their mission-critical application environments.

“Mission-critical applications, such as SAP and Oracle, are the heart of businesses—holding the customer, financial, product, employee and other data needed to keep the organization running,” said Ansh Kanwar, General Manager, Products and Technology, at Onapsis.

“Keeping these applications available, performing, compliant and secure is essential to the success of the business. Our expanded set of Business Risk Illustration assessments will discover and define where risks and inefficiencies exist within each of these areas and provide clear actions for improvement and cost savings.”

The new Onapsis Business Risk Illustration assessments include:

Operational resiliency : Onapsis research shows organizations spend $60,000 per system, per year dealing with availability issues. This assessment helps show quality, security and compliance issues in custom code and change processes with a direct correlation of how changes can impact application availability, uptime and integrity.

: Onapsis research shows organizations spend $60,000 per system, per year dealing with availability issues. This assessment helps show quality, security and compliance issues in custom code and change processes with a direct correlation of how changes can impact application availability, uptime and integrity. Audit efficiency : With organizations processing more than 80% of audits manually, this assessment shows areas of cost savings and automation improvements that can be achieved in preparation and execution of internal and external audits.

: With organizations processing more than 80% of audits manually, this assessment shows areas of cost savings and automation improvements that can be achieved in preparation and execution of internal and external audits. Cyber risk: According to a recent IDC survey, 64% of organizations have been the victim of an ERP system breach in the past two years. This assessment provides a detailed report of existing vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, highlighting potential exploits and compliance violations.

All of the Business Risk Illustration assessments run remotely, take less than two hours to complete and do not require installation of software or access to production systems.

The results provide IT operations, finance and audit and information security leaders with a quantitative, actionable framework to better comprehend availability, audit processes and existing cyber risks.

On the heels of its recent nCase Partner Program launch, Onapsis is also making these Business Risk Illustration assessments available to its system integrators, managed security service providers, technology alliances and value-added reseller partners.

This offering will help partners, such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, PwC and Verizon, make it easier for global customers to understand risks and inefficiencies in their mission-critical applications that can impact and disrupt their business, optimize costs and improve resiliency.

“We are excited to offer these three new assessment services to our partners as each strategically aligns with the services our partners deliver to their SAP and Oracle clients,” said Darren Gaeta, Vice President of Worldwide Alliances and Channels at Onapsis.

“Today’s enterprises are reliant on mission-critical applications to support the core functions of their businesses. Our new Onapsis Business Risk Illustrations make it easier for our partners to support their clients by delivering results that enable them to improve application integrity and availability, audit efficiency and security.”