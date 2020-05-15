SolarWinds’ new solution provides upgraded CMDB model and increased security for enterprises

SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, announced the launch of SolarWinds Service Desk Enterprise, a new solution to help enterprises manage IT complexity, scale IT support services, and increase security within the service desk.

SolarWinds Service Desk Enterprise offers advanced ITSM capabilities that meet the heightened security expectations of modern enterprises and improve key service management processes for employees.

Mature organizations require an enhanced level of dedicated support, the Enterprise plan includes on-boarding management and a dedicated customer success partner to help ensure successful adoption, making SolarWinds Service Desk one of the best values in the ITSM market today.

SolarWinds Service Desk Enterprise meets the challenges of modern enterprises by providing an upgraded CMDB data model to help service desk agents navigate even the most complex IT infrastructures.

By increasing visualization of IT configuration items, SolarWinds Service Desk Enterprise makes it possible for organizations to better deliver robust change impact assessments, speed up approvals, reduce incident resolution times, and improve risk analysis and overall IT service efficiency.

With strengthened measures that require multi-factor authentication for service desk logins, SolarWinds Service Desk Enterprise also helps its customers meet various security requirements and compliance standards.

“Today’s organizations have higher expectations for process automation and IT support, which require a service desk that can solve complex issues and support key business processes,” said Steve Stover, vice president of product strategy at SolarWinds.

“By providing updated visualization tools that tie to key service management needs such as change management and workflow automation, SolarWinds Service Desk Enterprise helps service desk agents exceed expectations with scalable and secure IT services.”

With these new capabilities and enhanced offerings, enterprise customers can:

Reduce risk : Multi-factor/2FA authentication for service desk agents improves access control on the SolarWinds web application, employee portal and mobile platform. This is especially crucial for organizations in verticals such as finance, healthcare, and local and federal government. The CMDB visualization provides a means to assess change impact and reduce risk.

: Multi-factor/2FA authentication for service desk agents improves access control on the SolarWinds web application, employee portal and mobile platform. This is especially crucial for organizations in verticals such as finance, healthcare, and local and federal government. The CMDB visualization provides a means to assess change impact and reduce risk. Improved service availability : By enabling more efficient asset lifecycle management processes and faster incident resolution times, there’s increased uptime with better management of change of IT assets and services. Change management workflows now drive automation and consistent execution of the changes.

: By enabling more efficient asset lifecycle management processes and faster incident resolution times, there’s increased uptime with better management of change of IT assets and services. Change management workflows now drive automation and consistent execution of the changes. Speed up problem resolution: Automatically visualizing configuration models and relationship types with SolarWinds upgraded CMDB enables faster contextualization of IT issues, incident resolution, and change, configuration, and problem management.

“IT teams are looking for ITOM solutions that drive cost reduction and containment, while enabling accelerated transformation through integrations across operational disciplines such as IT operations management and the service desk,” said Stephen Elliot, vice president management software and DevOps at IDC.

“Customers are demanding critical features that enable deeper visibility and workflow automation that balance business outcomes across growth and cost metrics.”