ePlus enables customers to cost-effectively and securely deliver services in public cloud platforms

ePlus announced that it has launched ePlus Public Cloud Managed Services, a portfolio of offerings that enables customers to cost-effectively and securely deliver services in public cloud platforms, including AWS and Azure.

The suite of services, which includes Cloud Cost Optimization, Cloud Security Monitoring and Cloud Data Protection, provides customers with fully-managed support and continuous visibility, security and guidance to maintain operational excellence in their journey to the cloud.

Regardless of cloud maturity, governance and managing cloud spend are top concerns for organizations. Organizations may also be facing resource and efficiency constraints that can further hinder cloud adoption efforts—from internal skillset gaps to properly manage complex workloads to the inability to respond to cyclical business demands.

ePlus Public Cloud Managed Services allow organizations to tap into the power of subject matter expertise from ePlus-certified resources and leverage best-in-class tools to proactively manage critical business outcomes. The flexible offerings provide 24x7x365 support from multiple U.S.-based Managed Services Centers to enable secure and efficient cloud operations.

ePlus Cloud Cost Optimization, powered by CloudCheckr, enables organizations to reduce wasted spend on public cloud platforms, including AWS and Azure, by providing enhanced cost visibility and data-driven guidance from ePlus Cloud Architects.

ePlus Cloud Security Monitoring, powered by Check Point Dome9, enables on-going risk assessment and better understanding of risk profiles to help maintain and strengthen the security posture of AWS and Azure deployments.

Cloud Data Protection, powered by Rubrik, provides a consumption-based cost model and turnkey managed service as ePlus specialists monitor and manage data protection needs across both on-premise data centers and the cloud.

“Our customers’ IT teams are facing immense pressure to deliver business outcomes despite having limited scalability and flexibility, and increasing cloud costs,” said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of services at ePlus.

“While the cloud journey for every organization is unique, cost, security and resource constraints are a common thread. ePlus Public Cloud Managed Services allow organizations to have the best of all worlds: a continuously cost-optimized public cloud deployment, continuous risk assessment, and consistent data protection across data center and cloud, supported by a team of experts to protect business continuity and keep internal resources focused on their core business.”

“As an Elite Managed Service Provider, ePlus is constantly looking for best-of-breed solutions,” said Frank Rauch, Check Point head of worldwide channels.

“Dome9 is that solution, providing a comprehensive platform for public cloud security and compliance orchestration. We are excited to be working with the ePlus team to provide customers with this combined service, providing visibility and ability to enforce security best practices.”