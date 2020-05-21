SS8 announces EPC integration on AWS for CSPs and Law Enforcement Agencies

SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center platforms, announces the first Evolved Packet Core (EPC) integration of their Lawful Intelligence platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Law Enforcement Agencies.

This SS8 Lawful Intelligence solution supported on AWS provides carrier-grade network integration with EPCs that can support millions of mobile subscribers while meeting high availability and scalability requirements.

Almost anywhere in the globe, CSPs have a new option to securely test and deploy Lawful Intelligence solutions with 5G core capabilities, quickly and effectively.

“It is our goal at SS8 to provide the best Lawful Intelligence solutions possible, in an affordable way,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer at SS8. “The EPC integration on AWS allows CSPs an opportunity to speed up testing and deployment of our lawful intelligence platforms, while minimizing operational costs.”

SS8 continues to innovate and lead the market in lawful intercept and intelligence solutions for its global customers. The EPC integration is complete and SS8 invites CSPs and its partners to demo the system on AWS.