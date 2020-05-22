Veritas Technologies expands roles for two of its senior executives

Veritas Technologies, a global leader in data protection and availability, announced new and expanded roles for two of its senior executives.

Phil Brace has been named executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations. He takes over the role from Scott Genereux, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Having previously led Veritas’ appliances and software-defined storage business, Brace will be responsible for sales, channels and sales operations for new business.

Deepak Mohan, who oversees the company’s flagship NetBackup software, has been named executive vice president for the company’s combined product organization, which includes Data Protection, Appliances, Digital Compliance and Software-Defined Storage.

His expanded responsibilities cover Veritas’ Enterprise Data Services Platform and full portfolio of products for availability, protection and insights.

“Phil and Deepak’s outstanding leadership has strengthened the Veritas product offerings and helped grow our business over the last year,” said Greg Hughes, chief executive officer, Veritas.

“They will help us continue that momentum in their new roles as we help customers standardize on the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform across cloud and on–premise workloads to reduce their IT costs while improving resilience.”

About Phil Brace

Phil Brace joined Veritas in 2019 as the executive vice president of Appliances and Software-Defined Storage (SDS). In this role, he led engineering, product management and defined product strategy and execution across Veritas’ NetBackup Appliances, InfoScale Software-defined Storage and InfoStudio Data Intelligence products.

Brace is an accomplished sales and technology leader with more than 25 years of experience in general management, engineering, and product roles. He was previously the president of the Cloud Systems and Silicon Group at Seagate Technologies responsible for Seagate’s Storage Systems Business and solid-state drive (SSD) product divisions.

Prior to that, Brace was the executive vice president of Seagate’s Electronic Solutions business where he led strategy, development, and marketing for SSD businesses.

About Deepak Mohan

Deepak Mohan has served as the executive vice president of Enterprise Data Protection and Compliance at Veritas since 2018. In this role, he led the product strategy, roadmap and engineering delivery for NetBackup, Backup Exec, APTARE, Enterprise Vault (EV), EV.cloud, and eDiscovery platform.

Mohan is an experienced business leader and 30-year veteran of the backup and recovery space who started his career at Cheyenne Software. Most recently, he was the senior vice president of Products and Engineering at Carbonite and previously led the Data Protection Products at EMC.