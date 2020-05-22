VMware and Dell deliver simple, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure to the data center and edge

VMware announced the availability of the second generation of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, a cloud service that combines the simplicity and agility of the public cloud with the security and control of enterprise-grade on-premises infrastructure.

Jointly developed with Dell Technologies, this VMware service delivers simple, more secure and scalable infrastructure as-a-service to customers’ on-premises data center and edge locations.

“Today’s IT teams are under constant pressure to deliver the advantages of a cloud operating model—namely, speed and agility—while still accounting for key security and compliance assurances,” said Fidelma Russo, senior vice president and general manager, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC.

“VMware Cloud on Dell EMC further enables IT teams to transform the operation, management and protection of their on-premises infrastructure to a cloud model. Organizations can migrate existing VMware-based workloads immediately to this cloud service, eliminating any re-development, re-factoring, or architectural rework and related costs.

“Additionally, it maximizes the value from existing IT investments—eliminating the potential need for point IT tools and related processes.”

Cloud service unveils VDI support, large-scale deployment and data protection capabilities

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC and features high-performance compute, storage and networking capabilities powered by VMware vSphere, VMware vSAN and VMware NSX running on Dell EMC VxRail, the leader in Dell Technologies #1 hyperconverged systems. The service is designed to help IT organizations reduce operational complexity and accelerate innovation.

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC supports a hybrid cloud model for IT enabling them to deliver infrastructure as-a-service to data center and edge locations with consistent infrastructure and operations. This cloud service provides administrators with management of and visibility into all on-premises systems and is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation.

Business continuity support via VDI

In today’s environment, virtual desktops are a critical capability for enabling business continuity as more people work from home. VMware Horizon enables enterprises to offer their remote workforces more secure access to their desktops and applications—especially valuable in highly regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services.

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is now fully certified for VMware Horizon to deliver virtual desktops at the edge or in the data center.

Enterprise-grade deployment options

With a brand new, full enterprise-grade rack type for data center and colocation deployment, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC has doubled capabilities for compute, storage and networking in support of traditional and modern applications.

This new, powerful 42RU R2 rack is now available in addition to the previously available R1 rack. Additionally, the cloud service now features automatic capacity expansion to ease scalability through the addition of new nodes over time.

Data protection and operational transparency

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC now offers support for backup and recovery with certification of Dell EMC PowerProtect Data Manager to protect customers’ workloads. Additionally, the service supports other leading backup and recovery solutions.

To enable greater operational transparency, insights and compliance, the service also introduced complete support for VMware vRealize Log Insight including integration with existing log solutions.

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC harnesses the full power of the VMware Software Defined Data Center, one of the most proven, most widely deployed cloud infrastructures supporting some of the most demanding business critical applications across global data centers.

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC pioneers a new model for IT that delivers VMware’s SDDC stack on-premises as-a-service and is operated and updated by VMware end-to-end. VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is core to the Dell Technologies Cloud data center-as-a-service solution.

“Where we work and where we live are changing more rapidly than ever before. The ability to deliver innovative new capabilities and enhance business level continuity in any location depends upon the use of Local Cloud as a Services and VDI solutions that transform infrastructure into easy to deploy and operate resources.

“With its second generation VMC on Dell EMC offering, VMware is providing the kind of consistent, secure, and centrally managed platform that enterprises need to respond to rapidly evolving needs.” – Richard Villars, Group Vice President, Worldwide Research at International Data Corporation

“Our customers expect flexibility and consistency in their use of cloud technologies from the core to the edge. They expect cloud to be a seamless enabler across these environments. With the second generation of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, we are extending this cloud service capability to a broader set of enterprise use cases.

“With the tight integration between Dell EMC VxRail and VMware, we are enabling our customers with even greater performance, delivered as a service, across edge locations, the data center and public clouds.” – Deepak Patil, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platforms & Solutions, Dell Technologies