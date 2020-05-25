InterSystems adds support of AWS Graviton2-based instances

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, now supports AWS Graviton2-based Amazon EC2 M6g instances for InterSystems IRIS data platform and InterSystems IRIS for Health customers.

Support of the new processor provides enhanced technology and architecture freedom for InterSystems developers, while increasing application performance and lowering costs for cloud-based workloads.

AWS Graviton processors are custom built by Amazon Web Services. Graviton2 is the second-generation ARM-based processor associated with the Amazon EC2 M6g instance type, which provides up to 40% better price performance over comparable M5 instances.

The improved performance empowers developers with significant scalability advantages when building and deploying data and analytics intensive services. In benchmarks with InterSystems IRIS, the new AWS Graviton2-based Amazon EC2 M6g instances offered up to 28% higher performance at a 20% lower infrastructure cost compared with similar-sized instances.

“At InterSystems, we strive to empower developers with the technology and support to build and deploy mission-critical applications, whether that be a financial trading platform or an electronic medical record system,” said Steve LeBlanc, product specialist, cloud applications at InterSystems.

“By supporting AWS Graviton2, InterSystems is providing developers with infrastructure freedom of choice, which enables organizations to advance their cloud strategies while keeping in mind what’s most important – increased performance and reduced cost.”

Customers interested in testing InterSystems IRIS and InterSystems IRIS for Health on AWS Graviton2-based Amazon EC2 M6g instances can access step-by-step instructions on the InterSystems Developer Community.

In addition to supporting AWS Graviton2, InterSystems has been named an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, highlighting the company’s enhanced capabilities for helping its customers along their cloud journeys.