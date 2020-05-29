RapidAPI adds Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services to its Marketplace

RapidAPI announced that it has added a dozen Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services to its Marketplace including APIs for Vision, Language, Web Search, and Decision.

The RapidAPI Marketplace provides the connective tissue for bringing thousands of APIs and microservices together, offering APIs from providers like Microsoft, Twilio, SendGrid, Nexmo, Skyscanner, Crunchbase, and more.

With the addition of the Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services APIs, it is easier than ever for the RapidAPI developer community to incorporate advanced services into their applications such as analyzing images to recognize faces or translating text to a different language.

By providing a centralized location for all APIs, endpoints and code snippets, RapidAPI enables developers to find, connect to, and integrate the APIs and microservices they need to build any application.

“Microsoft and RapidAPI share the common goal of empowering developers to easily access the tools they need to accelerate application development across both cloud and hybrid environments,” said Anand Raman, Group Product Manager for Azure Cognitive Services, Microsoft Cloud + AI Group.

“With the addition of Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services, we make it even easier for the more than one million developers on the RapidAPI Marketplace to incorporate AI into their solutions, without requiring additional machine learning expertise.”

In addition to the Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services, RapidAPI has more than 20,000 APIs from providers across all industries and supports multiple API types, enabling developers to find, connect to, and manage REST, SOAP, and native GraphQL APIs – using a single SDK, API key, and dashboard.

As a result, developers no longer have to juggle multiple accounts, navigate several developer portals, or monitor API performance from different dashboards. RapidAPI enables a centralized environment for developers using APIs and services on the Marketplace.

“RapidAPI is laser-focused on continuing to improve the developer experience, particularly for those working today in an increasingly distributed development environment,” said Iddo Gino, RapidAPI Founder and CEO.

“The addition of the Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services reinforces our commitment to bringing the leading APIs to Marketplace and making them easier to use and accessible across the complete developer workflow from key provisioning to testing and analytics.

“Through our relationship with Microsoft, we will bring additional Azure Cognitive Services to the Marketplace, enabling a broader range of developers to gain access to innovative services and create new applications more rapidly without complexity or friction.”

Developers can immediately access the Azure Cognitive Services on the RapidAPI Marketplace and use them to begin adding AI services to their applications.

Vision

Computer vision : Access advanced algorithms for processing images and returning information.

: Access advanced algorithms for processing images and returning information. Face: Provides advanced facial recognition algorithms, enabling face attribute detection.

Language

Translator text : Provides a real-time text translation in more than 60 languages with the ability to translate multiple languages, language detection, translation and transliteration with a single request, dictionary lookup and more.

: Provides a real-time text translation in more than 60 languages with the ability to translate multiple languages, language detection, translation and transliteration with a single request, dictionary lookup and more. Text analytics: Analyzes unstructured text for tasks such as sentiment analysis, key phrase extraction and language detection.

Web search

Bing news search : Returns a list of news articles determined to be relevant to the query.

: Returns a list of news articles determined to be relevant to the query. Bing video search : Provides a list of high-quality videos related to the query.

: Provides a list of high-quality videos related to the query. Bing web search : Returns a list of webpages, images, news, location and more without advertisements.

: Returns a list of webpages, images, news, location and more without advertisements. Bing autosuggest : Enables users to send a partial search query term to Bing to receive a list of suggested queries.

: Enables users to send a partial search query term to Bing to receive a list of suggested queries. Bing entity search : Returns information about specific entities and places relevant to the query.

: Returns information about specific entities and places relevant to the query. Bing spell check : Perform contextual grammar and spell checking.

: Perform contextual grammar and spell checking. Bing image search: Scours the web for images, URLs, publishing website info, image metadata, and more.

Decision