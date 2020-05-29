Tufin SecureCloud now secures cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud workloads and applications

Tufin announced a new release of Tufin SecureCloud, providing security for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud workloads and applications.

The new release includes Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks for Kubernetes and public cloud environments, Kubernetes best practices and assessments, streamlined risk analysis, enhanced security policy discovery and automatic generation.

With these new capabilities, companies can accelerate their digital transformation and cloud-first initiatives by securing cloud-native workloads, without compromising the speed and agility businesses have come to expect from these strategic initiatives.

To help organizations quickly realize the benefits of SecureCloud, Tufin also launched a 30-day free trial.

“The surge in remote work is here to stay, and we’ll continue to see organizations prioritize moving their infrastructure to the cloud,” said Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-founder of Tufin.

“Regardless of where you are in cloud adoption, the process comes with a great deal of security challenges. Now more than ever, organizations need a solution that enables them to gain visibility into their applications and establish consistent security guardrails across cloud-native and hybrid-cloud environments.

“SecureCloud delivers on these needs, while integrating seamlessly with CI/CD pipelines and tools through extensive automation and APIs.”

Compliance with CIS benchmarks

Tufin SecureCloud now ensures that customers are in compliance with key CIS Benchmarks for public cloud accounts and Kubernetes environments. Compliance results are displayed in the SecureCloud dashboard, where users can easily monitor their overall hybrid-cloud security posture.

Each test result describes what failed, why it failed, and what action needs to be taken to remediate the issue.

Enhanced vulnerability monitoring and user management capabilities

The new release includes multiple capabilities that further Tufin’s leadership in unifying security policy management across on-premises, cloud-native, and hybrid-cloud environments.

SecureCloud users can now gain accurate, context-rich visibility of Kubernetes traffic – enabling automatic policy generation and synchronization with enterprise firewalls for North-South connectivity.

SecureCloud can also identify vulnerabilities and risky configurations in Google GKE, Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, Red Hat OpenShift and open source Kubernetes implementations, alerting cloud operations teams on security issues.

Simplified user management features include the ability for teams to share access to SecureCloud to foster collaboration, as well as single sign-on that allows users to gain easier access and centralized user management. Additionally, AWS users can now securely connect to the platform with an external ID based on AWS best practices.