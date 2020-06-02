Zyxel launches USG FLEX series of mid-range firewalls for small- and medium-sized businesses

As remote working becomes the new normal, businesses face the challenge of keeping their business secure while meeting the needs of a more flexible workforce. Zyxel Networks announced USG FLEX, a new series of mid-range firewalls designed for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to keep up with the workplace mobility, connectivity and security requirements post-pandemic.

Zyxel’s new USG FLEX 100, USG FLEX 200 and USG FLEX 500 firewalls feature upgraded hardware and software power that level up SMB security with up to 125 percent of firewall performance and up to an additional 500 percent Unified Threat Management (UTM) performance.

In addition to providing robust, scalable network security for SMBs, the new firewalls also provide VPN remote access, WiFi access point management, and comprehensive hotspot functions to fulfill business needs within one box.

Global threat intelligence for your local protection

The USG FLEX series supports Zyxel’s Cloud Query service, which is based on a multi-source, continuously growing cloud database that covers billions of malware samples from industry-leading third-party sources and from threats identified by every other Zyxel firewall worldwide to increase the malware detection rate.

The AI-driven algorithm classifies and calculates the severity level of each threat, helping businesses identify the most active threats and take appropriate countermeasures.

Meeting the needs of the new normal

USG FLEX makes it easy to maximize the productivity of remote workers by providing flexible, secure VPN connectivity including IPsec, SSL, and L2TP over IPsec VPNs to the company network whether working from home or on the road.

Zero-configuration vastly reduces the workload of the IT team and enables workers to adapt quickly to a work-from-home environment. The built-in wireless access point controller enables the management of the WiFi network without the need to purchase an additional controller.

Flexible license options to support SMBs through tough times

Customers wishing to upgrade their existing USG hardware to USG FLEX can migrate their current USG licenses to the new USG FLEX hardware without the need to purchase new licenses from scratch.

Licenses to activate security features such as web filtering, anti-malware, and Zyxel SecuReporter Premium analytics and reporting service can be purchased individually, or as a complete UTM security license bundle. A customized hospitality license package is also available.

“The speed of internet connections available to small businesses continues to increase. Our new USG FLEX firewalls deliver faster throughput in anticipation of future increases in internet speed.

“Indeed, some businesses may already feel that their existing firewall may have become a bottleneck on their network; our new USG FLEX firewalls can be a way to overcome that bottleneck,” explained Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel.

“But the need for faster firewalls is only part of the story. The threat of security attacks has heightened as an increasing number of people work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“USG FLEX provides robust security to protect the network within the physical walls of the organization while also giving remote workers secure access from remote locations to ensure that businesses can continue to operate efficiently even when their teams are geographically separated.”

The new Zyxel USG FLEX range of firewalls for small and medium businesses includes the following models at launch:

USG FLEX 100 (USG40v2)

USG FLEX 200 (USG60v2)

USG FLEX 500 (USG100v2)

Zyxel USG FLEX firewalls carry a lifetime limited warranty and are available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners.