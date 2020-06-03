Allianz hires Thomas Kang as Head of Cyber in North America

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) announced that Thomas Kang will join as Head of Cyber in North America effective June 15, 2020. Based in New York, he will report to Paul Schiavone, North America Regional Head of Financial Lines, North America and Regional Head of Corporate Long Tail Lines and ART.

Tom joins AGCS from Willis Towers Watson, where he served as Global Cyber Product Leader since 2018. During this time, he formulated cyber product strategy across both traditional and specialty lines of business, and oversaw the execution of transactional and strategic initiatives across all regions.

Prior to that, Tom was with The Hartford, planning and implementing a corporate strategic vision for the cyber insurance line of business, and spearheading profitable growth in cyber, media and tech E&O (Errors and Omissions) portfolios across the enterprise. He also spent three years at ACE Group in senior Cyber service and claims functions.

“Tom is a respected and recognized leader in the cyber insurance industry with a strong acumen in underwriting and a solid presence within the broker community,” said Schiavone. “His strategic and managerial expertise will be critical as we expand our cyber presence in North America.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Dr. Catharina Richter will join AGCS as Global Head of Cyber Center of Competence for AGCS and Allianz Group effective June 1, 2020. She will report directly to Chief Underwriting Officer Corporate Thomas Sepp.

AGCS launched a first standalone cyber insurance product in 2013 and has seen steady growth since then in all its key markets globally. In 2019, for the first time, AGCS exceeded the EUR 100 million gross premium written with cyber insurance solutions.