Epicor DocStar ECM 20.1: Enabling teams to work smarter from any location

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced that its DocStar product line has released the newest version of the DocStar Enterprise Content Management solution. The 20.1 release of DocStar ECM introduces an upgraded user interface, enabling teams to work smarter from any location.

“The remote workforce is growing as businesses become more resilient – and a new evolution of work is taking over. With the newest version of DocStar ECM, we help companies transition smoothly,” said Ray Emirzian, Product Manager, Principal, DocStar ECM.

“DocStar ECM 20.1 has a new user interface, making document management and automated Accounts Payable solutions in the cloud or on-premises even easier to use. Customers can create and process secure, simple e-forms to capture, verify, approve and integrate data and processes with core business systems remotely.”

The enhancements featured in DocStar ECM 20.1 include: