Avaya and Windstream expand partnership to accelerate path to cloud for their mutual customers

Avaya Holdings and Windstream Enterprise, a managed communications services provider, announced an expansion of their partnership and a new joint product development framework designed to foster enhanced innovation, enabling both companies to develop combined solutions that accelerate the path to cloud for their mutual customers.

“We’re committed to jointly develop additional opportunities for customers to move to the cloud,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President & CEO.

“Our message to partners is to embrace the new – new solutions, go-to-market motions and deployment models. We’ve demonstrated our commitment to this by identifying an impressive number of offerings and programs, which will provide significant opportunities for both companies to provide new solutions to the market.”

Leveraging the recent expansion of the Avaya IX Subscription program, partners like Windstream Enterprise can realize considerable revenue growth from new customers as well as existing customer migrations, whilst offering more value.

The Avaya IX Subscription program offers customers a flexible new consumption-based alternative that allows them to accelerate their return on their investment, flex license usage up or down, and allows for faster and easier access to new technology, which can simply be added to the subscription bundle.

“As we have demonstrated over the years, Windstream Enterprise has worked closely with Avaya, evolving, changing and growing with their cloud products, enabling our customers to drive amazing business outcomes,” said Tony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Windstream.

“With Windstream’s new cloud offerings, vertical-specific solution sets, and advanced Contact Center and Unified Communications applications, we have a compelling story for our joint Avaya and Windstream customers.”