OffsiteDataSync is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Zerto to become a Gold Level Zerto Alliance Partner.

The move further enables OffsiteDataSync to serve a broad spectrum of businesses with top performing DRaaS options powered by Zerto. Zerto’s solutions provide enterprises with Continuous Data Protection, enabling of near zero recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs).

OffsiteDataSync and Zerto make DRaaS easy while ensuring RTOs and RPOs of near zero. Zerto replicates virtual infrastructure securely to OffsiteDataSync’s Tier IV Data Centers powered by Cisco Infrastructure and Nimble storage resulting in power house performance that can handle any Disaster Scenario.

Additional highlights include:

RTOs and RPOs of seconds : Near instant recovery is achievable with Zerto’s proprietary technology, regardless of application.

: Near instant recovery is achievable with Zerto’s proprietary technology, regardless of application. End-to-end protection : Data encrypted in transit ensures protection to its destination.

: Data encrypted in transit ensures protection to its destination. Fast and accurate backups : Technology safely accelerates backup and replication speed.

: Technology safely accelerates backup and replication speed. Complete DR : Features world-class storage, compute, memory and networking, with hosted backups securely and safely storing copies of critical systems.

: Features world-class storage, compute, memory and networking, with hosted backups securely and safely storing copies of critical systems. 1-click failover : Both testing and failover can be orchestrated to automate recovery, minimizing disruption.

: Both testing and failover can be orchestrated to automate recovery, minimizing disruption. Comprehensive compliance: Best in Class data center ecosystem (SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS and HIPAA).

OffsiteDataSync helps companies eliminate the risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption, replacing multiple legacy solutions with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform. With enterprise-level scale, OffsiteDataSync DRaaS, powered by Zerto, can deliver continuous availability for an always-on customer experience.

“We’ve worked together so successfully, that we are all looking forward to growing this relationship,” said Coley Burke, Chief Revenue Officer for Zerto.

“Together, with data protection industry expert OffsiteDataSync, we can deliver a single, agile DRaaS solution, supported by visibility across multi-site and cloud environments. As a result, large enterprises can protect themselves – and save time, resources and money – like never before. And both our organizations can quickly expand market share.”

OffsiteDataSync, a J2 Global business, is an award-winning global cloud services provider (CSP) that goes to market in North America as OffsiteDataSync and in Europe, Australia and New Zealand under the trusted KeepItSafe brand.

It delivers data protection and availability using the world’s most advanced data centers and enterprise-grade solutions, ensuring customers remain operational, no matter what the scenario.

“We establish partnerships with industry leaders, like Zerto, to bring customers the most effective data protection options and greatest flexibility possible,” said Dan Timko, Chief Strategy Officer for Cloud Backup, J2 Global.

“This further unites top performers in their respective ends of the DRaaS realm. With our past work and knowledge of each other’s tech – and a relationship marked by even deeper commitment and support – we’re the natural choice for enterprises needing the highest levels of data protection and availability.”