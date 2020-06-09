Matt Gallatin joins Reltio as Chief Financial Officer

Reltio announced the appointment of Matt Gallatin as Chief Financial Officer. Gallatin brings nearly three decades of experience in financial management for technology companies, including Drawbridge, OneLogin and Yahoo!, to Reltio’s executive team.

Gallatin will oversee the company’s financial controls and play an integral role in helping shape the strategic direction of the company.

“Matt is a dynamic leader who has a solid track record of helping companies grow and scale. His perspective is a welcome addition to our leadership team as we navigate a volatile business landscape and chart the long-term strategy of our company,” said Manish Sood, CEO and Founder of Reltio. “We are thrilled to add Matt’s expertise to the team during this time.”

“I have seen first-hand the value of data-driven investments and how the C-suite is increasingly focusing on these efforts. Reltio provides a responsive data platform that is required in today’s business climate,” said Matt Gallatin.

“Reltio partners with Global 2000 data innovators to catalyze digital transformation to better engage with their customers and create competitive advantage. I’m eager to help further the success of Reltio and our customers.”

Reltio Connected Customer 360 helps companies improve customer experience and operate more effectively in what Barron’s calls the “Social Distance Economy.” Companies of all sizes need to acquire, build, and foster better relationships with customers. And now more than ever, cloud solutions are showcasing the value they offer organizations.

In a recent PwC survey of global finance leaders, CFOs across the board are recognizing the value of digital transformations and continuing investments in customer data to support this mission-critical initiative.

According to the report, “only 16% of CFOs are considering deferring or cancelling investments in digital transformation. Digital transformation and customer experience have proven vital for ensuring long-term success.”

Gallatin has significant experience in helping companies grow and scale by leading cross-functional teams in preparing financial analysis, identifying and mitigating financial and business risks, and developing operating plans and processes. His transaction experience includes equity and debt transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial partnerships.

Prior to Reltio, Gallatin served as the Chief Financial Officer at Drawbridge, Inc., a people based identity provider acquired by LinkedIn, OneLogin, Inc., and ShareThis, Inc. He also worked in the Corporate Finance group at Yahoo!, and Applied Materials, and began his career at Merrill Lynch & Co. where he was in a technology investment banking group.

Gallatin earned a B.A. in Economics from Allegheny College and an M.B.A. from Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.