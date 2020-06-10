New Proofpoint Enterprise Archive capabilities help streamline e-discovery and supervision processes

Proofpoint announced numerous enhancements to its award-winning Proofpoint Enterprise Archive solution to help customers streamline e-discovery and supervision processes and reduce related costs.

Deployed by top organizations worldwide, Proofpoint Enterprise Archive is a proven, cloud-native, modern archiving solution that delivers unmatched search performance, supported by an industry-leading and financially backed service level agreement (SLA).

“Proofpoint has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for eight consecutive years and we believe today’s advancements are the latest example of our commitment to ongoing innovation,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint.

“Our new Proofpoint Enterprise Archive capabilities enable legal teams to assume more control over e-discovery, relieve overburdened IT staff, and empower supervision analysts with greater visibility and increased accuracy in ensuring regulation compliance.”

A complete end-to-end solution, Proofpoint Enterprise Archive uses cloud intelligence and machine learning to help solve the most challenging long-term information retention, e-discovery, and supervision requirements.

Streamlined e-discovery to increase efficiency and reduce costs

A new case management feature, which is part of the Discovery Analytics module, will now organize e-discovery elements into cases for efficient orchestration and tracking, helping legal teams efficiently perform more analysis in-house.

With Proofpoint Enterprise Archive, users can uncover relevant information in a fraction of the standard search time, with blazing search performance averaging 20 seconds or less. Once uncovered, critical information is preserved and exported in a variety of common file formats.

Refined insights expand visibility for mitigating risks

A new Compliance Risk Dashboard with Intelligent Supervision makes it easy for teams to quickly visualize major compliance risks and rule violation trends for further investigation. This people-centric view helps identify individuals that require targeted action and opportunities for broad training on specific types of violations.

Enhanced regulatory compliance supervision

Enhanced regulatory compliance supervision to improve review accuracy across email, social, and enterprise collaboration data. Organizations worldwide rely on Proofpoint Enterprise Archive and its broad supervision feature set to effectively manage SEC, FINRA, and IIROC compliance with extensive capture, monitor, and reporting functionality.

This includes new Intelligent Supervision features for biasing sampling towards problematic content, segmenting review subsets for greater scrutiny, and surfacing trends for low-value content that can ultimately be filtered out.